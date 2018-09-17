Husband dodges cops trying to serve restraining order

– sneaks into victim’s home at nightfall

A cat-and mouse situation is playing out at Kuru-Kururu, on the Soesdyke/Linden highway, where an alleged drug addicted and abusive husband is reportedly dodging from police ranks who are trying to serve a restraining order on him.

Because the order is still to be served, his wife, a 56 year old cake decorator and a mother of nine, said she is forced to live under the same roof with her spouse.

She alleged that due to his drug habit, her husband would often become violent. Her eldest son, a UG graduate, often would act in her defence but this provides little comfort since she is worried that her worst fear will manifest.

She recalled a story which this publication had covered on its front page a week ago of a son slaughtered by his own father, as he stood in defence of his mother, during a heated confrontation.

While the woman claims that police ranks have refused to serve the restraining order, a senior police official said she is being “less than honest” in making this claim.

The official said that after the woman filed a complaint with him, he instructed ranks at the Timehri Police Station to ensure that the restraining order was served. But he stated that the husband, a seemingly ‘shifty’ individual, was never at home when the ranks visited.

But the woman has claimed that for the past three months, she has been trying to get police ranks at the Kuru Kururu Police Station to serve the restraining order before her spouse kills her and the children. Only once in three months did they visit her home but the spouse was not around. The police never returned, she added.

She alleged that on her last visit to the Kuru- Kururu Police Station, she became desperate over the ranks reluctance to act.

“I even give them rudeness and said to them, y’all waiting to find my body then yall gon come. I aint want y’all come then”. She even said that female police ranks on duty are of no help.

The woman also claimed that the slothfulness of police to enforce the Magistrate’s protection order has prevented her from working from home. This has reduced her income and sending her children to school nearly impossible.

She said none of her children have returned to school at the start of the September term.

Yesterday, the woman said that the situation remains unchanged, and informed Kaieteur News that she realises that it is difficult for the police to serve the protection order given that her husband usually returns very late at night.

“It is now in the hands of the Lord” she exclaimed, as she prepares for their next court date on 21 September.