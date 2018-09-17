GCB 50-over Franchise…Warriors’ players to miss opening round today

The three-day and 50-overs GCB Franchise Leagues is one of the best initiatives for local cricket development by a Board often criticised for implementing plans which seem not to be in the best interest of Guyana’s Cricket and its players.

With the disbandment of the senior inter-county tournament due to the poor showing of the Essequibo team, the Franchise League was inaugurated in 2015 with the 50-over format while the inaugural three-day format was played the next year.

Each player is paid $5,000 a day for the eight-team Franchise League and despite a few issues with team selections, the condition of some grounds and the inability to get any Franchise team bought by sponsors, this League has provided more matches and has helped to expand the pool of potential National players, giving more players exposure to the selectors.

Shiv Chanderpaul was included in the Essequibo Franchise which start this year’s League as the defending three-day Champions and runner-up in the 50-over format after losing to Georgetown in the final at Providence earlier this year.

Due to rain and unavailability of grounds, the three-day league was not played this year and the 50-over league, which was to be used to select Guyana’s Regional Super50 team, was postponed and is set start today with four matches.

The Regional Super50 is set to start on October 8 with the Jaguars playing in the Trinidad Zone and Jaguars’ team, which had to be submitted to CWI by last Friday, has already been selected but has not yet been released by CGI.

Today’s games will exclude the Guyanese involved in last night’s CPL final in Trinidad since they will not return home until this afternoon. In today’s action, Upper Corentyne battle defending Champions Georgetown at Everest, West Demerara face Essequibo at Lusignan, West Berbice oppose Lower Corentyne at Albion and Upper Demerara/East Bank face-off with East Coast at Enmore.

At Everest, GT will be led Leon Johnson and include Christopher Barnwell, Jamaican off-spinner Ramaal Lewis, batsman Robin Bacchus and West Indies U-19 players Ashmead Nedd and Raymond Perez while Upper Corentyne will bank on First-Class players Eon Hooper, Anthony Bramble and Clinton Pestano along National U-19 batsman Alex Algoo, which could make for a good contest.

At Albion, Lower Corentyne will be spearheaded by First-Class pacer Raun Johnson along with U-19 players Kevlon Anderson, Junior Sinclair, Kelvin Umrao while National player Jonathon Foo could miss today’s game for personal reasons.

West Berbice will pin their hopes on Gudakesh Motie, Keon Joseph, Kevin Sinclair and youth spinner Seon Glasgow.

At Enmore, East Coast has a strong unit on paper with Test opener Rajendra Chandrika along with Chandrapaul Hemraj, Bhaskar Yadram, Joshua Persaud, Brian Sattuar, Clive Andries and Gajanand Suknanan in their team. But with First-Class batsmen Vishaul Singh, Trevon Griffith along with Windies U-19 player Ronaldo Ali Mohamed and Windies U-16 Skipper, Sachin Singh, East Bank has enough fire power to upset the host.

At Lusignan, runners-up Essequibo, with Kevon Boodie, Joshua Persaud, Antony Adams, Kemol Savory, Ricardo Adams and Shivnarine Chanderpaul, will start as favourites against West Demerara, who will depend on Barbadian Raymon Reifer, former Guyana U-19 Captain Travis Persaud, Tagenarine Chanderpaul, Tevin Imlach, and Richie Looknauth.

(Sean Devers)