GABA/Banks DIH League…Guardians steamroll Vikings; Belgrave leads Eagles to win over Nets

National Guard Travis Belgrave continued his impressive form after leading Eagles with 21 points to a 75-63 win that ended the undefeated streak of Republic Banks Nets Basketball Club in the First Division of the Georgetown Amateur Basketball Association (GABA) League on Saturday night last.

In was the feature match of the night in the tournament which is being sponsored by Banks DIH through their Rainforest Water and Malta Supreme brands at the Burnham Hard Court, Middle and Carmichael Streets. Kevin Higgins was second best for Eagles with an important tally of 14 points in the 12-point win.

Hodyah Stewart was once again the main man for Nets with a team-high score of 18 points. Meanwhile, the opening clash saw National Coach Junior Hercules managing his Club Plaisance Guardians to a thumping 97-50 triumph over Vikings.

Skipper Terrence Daniels (22) was in the limelight as he led from the front for the second consecutive game while Nigel Bowen (20) was very much involved in the crushing victory for the East Coast Demerara based club.

Leon Lee and Slayne Joseph both hooped in 11 points apiece to finish as the main attacking threats posed by the Vikings, a club made up of former Qualfon and Republic Bank players.

Play continues at the same venue on Wednesday evening. First up, Sonics will lay Pacestters in the Under-23 Division from 18:30hrs while Eagles will bounce with Vikings in a Second Division match from.