Drunken cops behind the wheel…Traffic official appeals to colleagues not to drive while under the influence

“Don’t drive if you have been drinking.”

This is the timely appeal that a senior Traffic Official is sending out to his colleagues, following recent road accidents involving police ranks under the influence.

“The same advice that you would give to a civilian, is the same advice that we should follow. You can’t execute the law when you are breaking the law, or you would be sending the wrong message.

“For instance, as with civilians, if you have been drinking, get a designated driver.”

He said similar advice is given to ranks about drunken driving when they attend training classes.

This caution comes after more and more members of the Guyana Police Force (GPF) have been finding themselves on the wrong side of the law due to alcohol-related accidents.

Just recently a 64-year-old pedal cyclist was killed after he was struck down by an allegedly intoxicated Deputy Superintendent of Police, Patrick Todd. The incident occurred near the Boerasirie, West Coast Demerara.

Police identified the victim as Conrad Alleyne, of Hague, West Coast Demerara.

It was reported that Todd, who is stationed at ‘D’ Division, was driving motorcar PTT 992 east along the northern side of the Boerasirie Bridge, when he “felt an impact.”

Upon investigating, he saw Alleyne lying on the bridge with injuries about his body. Alleyne was taken to the Leonora Cottage Hospital in a semi-conscious condition. He was treated and referred to the Georgetown Public Hospital but succumbed on the way.

A breathalyzer test was later conducted on the officer and he was found to be over the legal limit of alcohol.

Just over two weeks ago, 23-year-old Akeem Anthony was killed on Mandela Avenue, after he was struck by a Guyana Police Force minibus that was driven by an allegedly intoxicated constable.

Police said that a breathalyzer test revealed that the rank 23-year-old Ryan Persaud’s blood alcohol level was above the legal limit.

Persaud is currently before the court after being charged with driving under the influence of alcohol.

The normal breath alcohol level is 35.0 micrograms.

The Police Constable is currently the subject of another investigation in relation to the death of Anthony. who was struck off his motorcycle.

Last year, Police Constable Ravinand Bissessar, who was accused of causing the death of 10-year-old pedal cyclist Davin Sealey by way of dangerous driving on May 15, 2016, was freed by a Magistrate in the Wales Magistrates’ Courts, citing insufficient evidence.

However, Bissessar had pleaded guilty to driving under the influence of alcohol charge.

It was stated that Bissessar, who was attached to the Wales Police Station, was attempting to negotiate a turn at Sisters Village, West Bank Demerara, when he lost control of motorcar PLL 222 and slammed into a parked car, before hitting the lad.

It was reported that the 28-year-old policeman’s car had only come to a halt after it crashed into a utility pole. Police had also contended that Bissessar, who had driven his motor car in an intoxicated state, had allegedly struck down the 10-year-old, who was riding a bicycle along the roadway, resulting in the child’s death.

According to Police, Bissessar’s breathalyzer test showed 0.66 micrograms over the prescribe limit of 35.

Last year, Police Constable, Nigel Griffith was charged for knocking down a female motorcyclist. Griffith who was at the time attached to the Tactical Service Unit (TSU) was released on $80,000 bail after denying four traffic offences.

Griffith, then 20, of Sarah Johanna, East Bank Demerara, denied the charges which alleged that that he drive motor car PSS 4303 while he was under the influence of alcohol; driving an uninsured motor vehicle; driving an unlicensed motor vehicle and driving an uncertified motor vehicle.