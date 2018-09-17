Blyden enjoys another successful season in US cricket

To play for UWI in US Open in Florida

Travis Blyden is still enjoying his cricket but his desire to be selected for Guyana’s senior team is as not strong as it was a few seasons ago. After not gaining selection in any of the GCB Franchise teams Blyden has opted to leave for Florida to play in the US Open for the University of the West Indies (UWI) after another successful season in the Massachusetts Cricket League (MSCL).

“I’m presently in Boston Massachusetts. This is the third year playing in the league here. The standard is good just that it is much harder to score runs because of the level they cut the grass. But it really helped me develop more patience.” Blyden informed.

In last weeks’ semi-finals his team, Melbourne CC, lost to Vikings CC in the 40-overs Massachusetts Cricket League (MSCL) played at Tuckbury Massachusetts. Vikings posted a target of 216-9 and bowled Melbourne out for 197 in 38 overs to win in cold conditions.

Blyden was the best bowler with 2-19 and returned with the bat to add 99 with Andre Sealy before he was run out for 68. Blyden played 10 games out of the 18 this season and made 342 runs with four half centuries and a highest score of 71 and an average of 44.75.

The Guyanese, who changed from bowling leg-spin to off-spin, took 17 wickets with a best of 5-13 from eight overs after being named the Best Batsman in the MSCL last year. The 29-year-old who plays for the Guyana Defence Force (GF) in Guyana informed that after being the Player/Coach for UWI in 2017 in the Trinidad &Tobago North-East Championship Division, returned to Rahamut’s Evergreen this year as the Player/Coach/Captain to try to help them regain promotion back to the South Championship Division after being demoted last year.

“Unfortunately the restructuring of the Trinidad & Tobago Cricket Leagues meant no teams from the South Zone Division will be prompted. But Rahamut’s Evergreen did well by placing second on points the table behind Woodland Cricket Club in the two-day League and 3rd place in the T20s”, said Blyden who ended the T&T season with 446 runs and 16 wickets. (Sean Devers)