BCB/Brian Ramphal 1st Div. Double Wicket Competition…Blairmont, Albion ‘A’ & ‘B’, RHT ‘A’ and Upper Corentyne into Rd. 2

For the first time in its 79th year history of the Berbice Cricket Board (BCB), the entity is hosting a Double Wicket competition for first-division teams. Twelve pairs drawn from ten clubs started the knockout tournament which is being played in an effort to bring out the public and also to renew the passion for the game by all involved.

Following the first day’s action, the teams advancing are Rose Hall Town ‘A’, Blairmont, Albion ‘A’ & ‘B’ and Upper Corentyne. The game between Tucber Park and Rose Hall Canje is yet to be played due to rain. Results from the matches played:

* Blairmont’s Imran Khan and Kevin Jawahir defeated West Berbice by 22 runs. Blairmont 34 in four overs – Imran Khan 26. West Berbice 12 all out. Khan and Jawahir took one wicket each.

* Rose Hall Town ‘A’ defeated Police by 40 runs. Rose Hall Town ‘A’ 60-0. Kevin Sinclair 31 not out and Clinton Pestano 22 not out. Police 22 all out; Pestano and Sinclair one wicket each.

* Upper Corentyne defeated Skeldon by one wicket. Skeldon 50-1 in four overs, Errol Byass 41 not out. Upper Corentyne 51-1 in 3.4 overs, Rishi Persaud 31, Lakeram Latchman 15.

* Albion ‘A’ defeated Rose Hall Town ‘B’ by 32 runs at Albion. Albion ‘A’ 50 in four overs. Jonathan Foo 49, Eon Hooper took one wicket. Rose Hall Town ‘B’ 18 in two overs, Kevlon Anderson 12. Kevin Umroa 1-8.

* Albion ‘B’ defeated Port Mourant by 36 runs at Port Mourant. Albion ‘B’ 46 all out in four overs, Gudakesh Motie 45. Port Mourant 10 all out in two overs.

Each first division club selected three players with two of them playing at a time. Albion Community Centre Cricket Club and Rose Hall Town Gizmos & Gadgets as the top two Clubs in Berbice were given two pairs but one of the players shall an Under-19 player. Each pair is supported by six additional fielders.

The Tournament is being sponsored by overseas based Guyanese Brian Ramphal who earlier in the year donated $1M to the Berbice Cricket Board.