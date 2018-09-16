Trophy Stall Dominoes on today in Wakenaam

The Trophy Stall Dominoes competition which was slated to be held last weekend will now be played today at Carlosh Sports Bar, Good Success, Wakenaam starting at 09:00hrs.

The tournament has attracted the top teams from across the island and prizes will be given to the winning and runner-up teams as well as the Most Valuable Player. Among the teams expected to participate are Allstars, Seawall Boys, Eastern Wakenaam, Melville, Good Success, Sans Souci, Maria’s Pleasure and Zeelandia.

In an invited comment sales representative of Trophy Stall Malenee Narine wished the teams well and said she is looking forward to an exciting and successful tournament while organiser of the tournament, Nazeer Mohamed expressed gratitude to the organisers.

He stated that the interest of the sport has grown on the island adding that the tournament will be exciting since a number of leading players there will be on show.