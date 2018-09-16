Third Ralph Green / EBFA U11 League Unveiled – Coaches receive equipment to aid efficiency

The Third Annual Ralph Green sponsored East Bank Football Association Under-11 League was launched yesterday at the Timehri Red Ground.

Attending the event were President of the Guyana Football Federation (GFF) Wayne Forde, GFF Executive Member with responsibility for the EBFA Dion Inniss, GFF Executive Member and RFA Head Ryan Farias, GFF Head of Coaches Education Wilson Toledo, EBFA Executive Members and sponsor, Ralph Green among others.

In delivering the feature remarks to the players, coaches and other officials present, Forde complimented Green for the vision and investment he has shown and been making towards the real development of the game on the East Bank.

The President said that that the sport will never be short of challenges but it is important for all to understand who it is that they are working for. “Who keep us employed, who keeps us coming out every single day volunteering our time and our resources, and that is the young boys and girls that are before us.”

The gathering was challenged to look beyond small differences and challenges and focus on the bigger picture of working as a collective for the growth of the youths.

”You need to dial your attention to the people that we are here to serve which are the young boys and girls that this game will not only improve their ability to play but will improve their chances of succeeding in life.

Ensure that you intervene in a manner that would bring value to the work and investment that we are making as a federation and that our partners are making, an example being Mr. Green and our association is making. I want to give this tournament my heartiest blessings, I want to wish every team success, and discipline is the watch word as there would be no loser in this league, everyone is a winner.”

Green expressed his pleasure in being able to contribute towards the development of young players pointing out that he has been doing so for quite a number of years here in Guyana and in the USA where he resides.

He stated that he really does not want to focus on the equipment donated but rather, it’s about life, be disciplined.

”It’s about character, that character can be built by us the adults; we have to ensure that these youths are able to build positive character which can be shaped by how we as adults carry ourselves and through our behavior. It’s not just all about football, we as adults have to set that positive trend; that is my whole emphasis on supporting this initiative.”

Going forward, Green informed that there would be a greater focus on the education of the players and he would continue to support for a long time to come.

EBFA Secretary Wayne Francois in remarks noted that it has been lots of hard work and perseverance that has brought the association to its current position noting that there is still a lot of work to be done.

”Going forward we are going to continue to commit doing what we have done all along, put our shoulders to the wheel and make a way for our young generation which will take them to the next level.”

Toledo Wilson in remarks said that the tournament is very important not only for football but for life noting that it is important for all to work towards ensuring that the youths are taken care of.

He encouraged all to work as a collective and stated that, “If you believe, you can”, alluding to the vision of qualification for the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

Inniss in his remarks said that the EBFA without a doubt is head and shoulders above all the other associations. “I think if the other associations were to take a leaf out of your book, Guyana’s football would be in good stead in a few years from now.”

Inniss, a Caribbean Airlines Executive also challenged the Business Community on the East Bank to support the development of the youths. “I want to appeal to the business community to do their part and assist the EBFA in whatever way they can. The GFF cannot do it alone and we hope that they would head this call to make their contribution to the EBFA.

Each coach’s yesterday was presented with two footballs including one branded with the EBFA logo, a technical board, captain’s armband, whistle and 25 cones. Upon the completion of registration, training bibs would also be presented to the teams as well as branded playing jerseys, each team receiving different colour.

Five MVPS would be selected and would receive a backpack each along with a trophy; the best coach and most disciplined team would also be rewarded. Each player form the first and second place team would be presented with replicas whilst eth third and fourth placed teams would be presented with medals.