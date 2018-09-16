Imam Bacchus SC and NOC battle for final berth today

Host Imam Bacchus Sports Club will face New Opportunity Corps (NOC) in the second semi final of the South Essequibo Cricket Committee Invitational T20 tournament today. The winner will play Reliance Hustlers in the final next weekend.

Reliance Hustlers defeated Rising Stars by seven runs in the first semi final played recently at Imam Bacchus ground in Affiance. Rising Stars batted first and managed 135-4 with Kevon Boodram scoring 32 (3×4) while Travis Simon made 27 not out, Anthony Ifill 26 and Mark Austin 22.

Off-spinner Mavindra Dindyal claimed 2-26. Reliance Hustlers responded with 136-7 in 19 overs. Dindyal hit four fours in scoring 27 while Curtis Roberts got 25 with three fours and Latchman Rohit 22. Anthony Ifill snared 2-19 and Austin 2-27.

Today’s encounter commences at 11:00hrs and Imam Bacchus will be spearheaded by the inform Wayne Osbounre and fellow opener Yougeshwar Lall. The experienced duo has done a fine job at the top of the order so far in the tournament and a lot is expected from them once again.

Their batting has depth with the likes of Parmesh Parsotam, Nathan Persaud, Ganesh Mangal and Khulraj Singh included. Pacer Neilan Cadogan and spinner Khulraj Persaud will lead their bowling.

NOC posses a decent all-round team and cannot be taken lightly. Anthony Adams and Akieni Adams spearhead a strong bowling attack which also includes Joshua Jones. Kevon Boodie and Sheldon Alexander are hard hitting batsmen and are expected to lead in this area.