Guyana Amazon Warriors aim for first title; clash with Trinbago Knight Riders in today’s final

Sep 16, 2018 Sports 0

Guyana Amazon Warriors skipper Chris Green and Trinbago Knight Riders Captain Dwayne Bravo pose with the trophy at yesterday’s press conference.

Shimron Hetmyer (right) and Chadwick Walton will be keen to do well for Guyana.

Since the birth of the Hero Caribbean Premier League, Guyana Amazon Warriors have reached the final on four occasions and while they are yet to win the title, their opponents in today’s final, the Trinbago Knight Riders will be looking to become the first team to win back to back titles.
The Amazon Warriors have secured their place in the final following their eight-wicket win against the Knight Riders in the first playoff game at Providence while the Knight Riders defeated St. Kitts and Nevis Patriots in the semi final on Friday night at the Brian Lara Stadium, the venue for today’s final.
The finalists have met thrice so far in this year’s tournament with the Warriors winning twice; both on home soil and their skipper Chris Green had said that he wanted to reward their fans with a win today.
Shimron Hetmyer, Sherfane Rutherford and Romario Shepherd have the ability to change a game; Hetmyer is among the leading run scorers in the tournament and both he and Rutherford have gained the attention of the cricketing public with their fearless batting.
Imran Tahir and Sohail Tanvir have done well with the ball and along with Green form a potent bowling attack. However the player to watch in today’s duel may be Chadwick Walton; he can be dangerous as he has proven in previous tournaments.
Dwayne Bravo has done a fine job at the helm of the Knight Riders who will have home support. Darren Bravo, Colin Ingram and Brendon McCullum have done well at the top of the order while Sunil Narine, Fawad Ahmed and Ali Khan shape a forceful bowling attack.

