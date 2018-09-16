GFF Elite League Season III… Two blockbusters on tonight at GFC

The four best teams in the Guyana Football Federation (GFF) Elite League will clash at the Mecca of football in the city, Georgetown Football Club (GFC) ground, tonight from 18:30hrs in must win games that are sure to add fireworks.

In the first match, the likely champions, Fruta Conquerors Football Club will clash with Defending Champions, Guyana Defence Force (GDF). Conquerors are some away ahead of their opponents with 41 points from 16 games at the top of the points table but if the Tucville based club lose their final two matches against GDF tonight and Western Tigers; which are expected to be closely contested, they could see themselves being pipped by either club for the championship.

GDF are second with 36 points from 16 games and if they win both their remaining clashes and Conquerors lose both, the reigning champions will finish above Conquerors. Third place Den Amstel (16 matches, 34 points) that has the league’s top goal scorer, Delon Lanferman (19 goals) in their arsenal, will be looking to prevent the thin chance Western Tigers (15 matches, 35 points) have at winning the tournament which began Novemeber 2017, during the feature clash at 20:30hrs.

Mathematically, out of the top four teams clashing tonight, Tigers have the second best chance of winning the top prize of $5million once they win all three their remaining games but GDF will have to win or draw tonight against Conquerors.

Tigers have been looking out of sorts with their last two matches being dissatisfying 1-0 victories and they might have to score more than one goal to get past the free scoring Den Amstel which has the second highest goal difference of +31 behind Conquerors which has been cruising with a +44 goal difference.

The top four teams’ final finish can go different ways but the odds will be in favour of Conquerors to finish as champions. However, what is certain is that Ann’s Grove, New Amsterdam United and Cougars will be relegated when the league concludes next Sunday.

(Calvin Chapman)