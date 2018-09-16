Football on the rise in Rupununi despite challenges – RFA President Rayan Farias

By Zaheer Mohamed

Despite the challenges that we encounter from time to time football in the Rupununi has been on the rise, so said the President of the Rupununi Football Association (RFA), Rayan Farias.

Speaking with Kaieteur Sport yesterday at the Guyana Football Federation (GFF) office in Section K Campbellville, Farias said they have been able to host a number of tournaments at various levels in both male and female categories.

The most notable of those tournaments is the RFA Champions League which started in 2015 and is being played annually. Tabatinga and Gladiators won the male and female categories respectively and will represent the region in this year’s Heritage football games in Georgetown.

The RFA also hosted the Pele Alumni Frank Watson U15 tournament in 2017 and the NAMILCO U17 tournament in 2016 and 2017.

Farias who serves on the executive of the GFF said the association managed to run off beginner’s, refresher and certificate Referee courses and to date they have three certified Referees and 57 in training.

He added that the GFF has been supportive to the RFA which is a boost. “The GFF assisted with cash prizes in our Champions league and the establishment of three Academy Training Centers (ATC) in the Rupununi. As a result we have seen a number of players being selected for national duties at the junior levels,” he explained.

”I am happy that the academies are up and running, through this we have over 120 male and female youths in training on weekends under the guidance of the ATC Coaches. We have the talent, but what was lacking is the fundamentals and now we have systems in place for the growth of the game. The youths have responded well and are always eager to play so it’s up to the management to ensure they are always involved in tournaments.”

The RFA was founded in 2015 with six male and five female teams and to date they has a membership of 21 male and 20 female teams. Farias indicated that the association now has an office which was established in Lethem in February of this year.

”We had visits by GFF President Wayne Forde and members of his executive and this has re-kindled an interest among the players, fans and sponsors which is a plus for the game there.”

Farias explained that among the challenges they encounter from time to time is the lack of sponsorship. “Travelling to different villages for matches in the Rupununi is very costly due to the distance and the condition of the road and clubs have to host fund raisers which is always a difficult task,” he lamented.

The Rupununi has 14 grounds which are being maintained by the Village Councils and clubs, but only four are in playable condition.

”Another hurdle is the condition of some of the grounds. “We have 14 grounds and only four are in playable condition at the moment. Using four grounds is difficult to stage a tournament that involves 21 teams and this also hampers the training of players.”

The RFA head is calling on the business community to support the game in the area. “The standard of the game has improved over the years. Gone are the days when teams can take other teams for granted as the results of the games shows.

Currently the clubs are engaged in the Heritage Month tournament qualifiers from which the top six male and female teams will go through to the playoffs slated for October 26-29.