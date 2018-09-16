Family flays police probe of Little Diamond man crushed to death

A Little Diamond, East Bank Demerara mother is now calling for explanations after an incident last month that left her 29-year-old son dead on the Puruni Road, Region Seven.

Yesterday, Bibi Ameena, 54, the mother of Luckyram ‘Bojo’ Balkarran, said that she learnt her son was crushed after a truck reversed on him.

The truck driver, who worked with a fuel transportation business for miners, reportedly, was sent to drop off his supplies before he came days after to give a statement to police at Bartica, Region Seven.

It was the first time for the carpenter, a father of two young children, in the hinterlands.

According to the mom, who lives at Waja Street, Little Diamond, her neighbour, a Brazilian who owns the fuel transportation business, asked that her son work on a trip to the hinterland because another employee had been caught stealing.

The mother disclosed that her son decided to go. He left on August 5.

Two days later, around 4pm, the businessman’s wife came over and informed her that her son was involved in an accident and was dead.

Pathologist, Dr. Nehaul Singh, performing the post mortem examinations, found Balkarran suffered multiple injuries to his chest.

The body was brought out that same day of the incident and taken to the city mortuary at the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation.

According to the mother, the family had to wait for two days to see the body as there was a miscommunication.

On Tuesday, August 14, two days after the funeral, the woman said that she travelled to Bartica where a police sergeant told her that three trucks were being attached with a towing bar when somehow, one rolled back and crushed her son. One worker was lucky to jump out of the way.

Angry relatives, who flew in the country to help the distraught mom, said that the businessman paid for the coffin and tomb and a memorial.

However, the businessman has not been communicating much since the funeral.

The family has taken a lawyer and is awaiting some hospital documents.

“What we are upset about is that the policeman from Bartica said that the businessman is a good man. Since then we have not heard anything from the police. They never call me for a statement. I had to go there to give a statement to claim his body,” the mother said.

Her relatives said that it is their belief that the police are dragging their foot on the matter.

“What is even more disturbing is that police would put out a release when any pit cave-in or accident where a Guyanese person dies.

“I check Kaieteur News; we didn’t see anything on television or online. Something is wrong here and we are asking for justice as ‘Bojo’ has two small children,” a relative said.