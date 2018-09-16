DPP re-opens Agricola murder PI to admit new evidence

Principal Magistrate Judy Latchman was on Friday ordered to re-open the Preliminary Inquiry (PI) into the murder of Gladstone George who was allegedly shot and killed by Orpheus Johnson in 2015; this was based on the advice by the Director of Public Prosecution (DPP). Johnson, 29, of Craig, East Bank Demerara, is currently on remand awaiting trial in the High Court for the murder.

Magistrate Latchman had ruled, earlier, that a prima facie case was made out against him for the offence charged at the conclusion of the PI. He was committed in 2016 to go before a judge and jury at the next practicable sitting of the Demerara Assizes. The allegation against Johnson stated that on April 22, 2015, at Public Road, Agricola, East Bank Demerara, he murdered George.

Last Friday, Johnson was taken into the courtroom of Magistrate Latchman who told him that relative to direction of the DPP, she was told to re-open the PI in relation to George’s murder.

The Magistrate added that the DPP advised that the Prosecution tender a statement of one Leonard Paul in the matter.

Police Prosecutor, Shawn Gonsalves, in addressing the court, said that he is not in possession of the case file and asked for an adjournment.

The Magistrate adjourned the matter until September 19 for the statement to be handed over to the murder accused. It was reported that Gladstone George, was killed while aboard a minibus at Public Road, Agricola, East Bank Demerara.

George, called ‘Brother’, 32, of Brutus Street, Agricola, was pronounced dead at the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation (GPHC), minutes after he received two bullets to the head while he was sitting in the minibus on April 22, 2015.

The man had just joined the bus and from all indications, his killer was trailing him and waited for the opportunity to strike.

Johnson is well known to law enforcement authorities.

His criminal career dated way back to 2009, when he faced multiple charges; including murder, attempt murder and robbery under arms. However, Johnson was not convicted on the charges.

He was tried and freed in the High Court for the 2009 murder of Brendon Charles, whose body was found in a yard a short distance from his Kaneville, East Bank Demerara residence.