De foreigners tek over and Guyanese silent

There is a saying, “When yuh walk wid purpose, you collide wid destiny. Is a video dem boys see. A man play blind and walking down de road wid ee cane.
He got a $5,000 and a $500 bill. He asking people if dem got change fuh de $500 bill but he pushing forward de $5,000 bill.
Dem boys seh if you see thief men ee ketch. Some of dem belong to PPP, PNC and de AFC. Dem get ketch when dem tek de $5000 bill and give de man change fuh de $500 bill.
Dat is de worst type of dishonesty on earth when you can rob de blind. De man set up a camera dat record every action. If you see dem face when dem was confronted, dem resemble dem political party people and dem leaders.
Wha de political leaders did and continue to do to Guyana is worse than robbing de blind. Dem boys believe dat and dem gon go to dem grave wid dat.
If you doubt dem boys, then explain how ExxonMobil can do all dem things to Guyana. It pad up dem expense fuh rob de people of de country and de govt agree.
Explain how Guyana spend US$138 million to change couple zinc sheet at de airport. Explain US$200 million Skeldon factory; explain de US$45 million East Coast highway; explain how a few people own all de mining claim in Guyana.
Dem boys asking how foreigners come and own so much of Guyana. And Guyana getting nutten.
Dem in de gold, timber, bauxite and in oil, now dem deh in de trade business. Just walk down Regent Street, Robb Street, all over and you will see who tekking over and wha dem doing.
Dem boys have questions fuh Jagdeo and Soulja Bai. Dem want to know wha gon lef fuh dem children and grandchildren.
De odda day SOCU jump up and seh it going after Pradoville fuh couple thousand Guyana dollars.
Dem must go after de millions of US dollars dem seh dem spend pon de Enmore Packaging Plant, de bridges dem build in Den Amstel, de One Laptop Per Family programme and all dem odda millions wha dem seh dem spend but can’t show nutten for it.
Talk half and pray dat somebody protect de future generation.

