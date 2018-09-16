Boxers preparations in Berbice for Saturday’s Card in the city on track

Boxers in Berbice preparing Saturday’s Card at the Cliff Anderson Sports Hall (CASH) in Georgetown have been putting in the work with a view of taking care of business.

The event which is being promoted by Dexter Marques and Clive Atwell in collaboration with the Guyana Boxing Board of Control (GBBC) is dubbed, ‘Young Guns-The Proving Ground’.

Three of the four pugilists hail from the Ancient County and they are quite comfortable that they have whip themselves into shape under the guidance of former boxing champion, Orland “Pocket Rocket” Rogers.

Rogers has been making a name for himself recently as a reputable coach around the country. Berbician Derick Richmond the National Super Middleweight Champion will be making a return to the ring after a lengthy lay off.

He will be matching gloves with Barbadian Keithland King. The hard hitting Richmond who last fought in 2016 was for some strange reason not getting fights and will relish the opportunity to display his skills.

Richmond feels that his power was a deterrent, but will be using the opportunity to press his case as one of the top fighters in the country. The six round encounter is the feature on the night’s card.

The Barbadian who has two wins and is on his second trip to Guyana will be in for a torrid time as Richmond has vowed to end his winning streak. Another Berbician Joel Williamson, who will be fighting in the 140 pounds Junior Welterweight class will be making his Professional debut after a successful Amateur career.

He will come up against Anson Green. Williamson vows to make a successful start to his career against Green who lost his last fight against King. The fight is over four rounds. Light Heavyweight fighter James Moore of Linden who is also training in Berbice will be carrying the pride of the Bauxite Mining Town when he takes on Romeo Norville of the Harpy Eagles Gym in another four round encounter.

The lone female fight will see Berbician Rena David matching gloves with Ansilla Norville over four rounds. David was expected to join forces with the Pocket Rocket Camp over the week end.

Speaking to Kaieteur Sport, Coach Rogers stated that at the moment all his charges are looking good and they are expected to make a clean sweep come fight night.

He stated that at the moment they have a rigorous training schedule. In the mornings they are involved in road work and shadow boxing among other activities. In the afternoons they do work on the heavy bag, speed ball, spar and pad work, skip as well as some aerobics.

He said the boxers are rearing to go and can take their fights today. They make use of the Canje Bridge and does some work at the APNU building at the junction of St. Magdaline Street and Strand New Amsterdam. (Samuel Whyte)