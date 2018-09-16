Athletes urged to register early for 2018 KMPA Classic

The organisers of the 2018 King Medas-Pansy Adonis (KMPA) Classic; Guyana’s second junior Olympic Games, are urging all participants to complete their registration as early as possible for the four-day long event which runs off from September 20 – 23.

In order to register, athletes are advised to go to www.kmpasport.org and follow the registration procedures. According to founder of the event, Andy Medas-King, the participants are being asked to sign up early so that ‘heat sheets’ can be generated for each event.

The KMPA classic will feature athletes from the U-8 to Masters’ categories competing in Track and Field events with $4million in cash and prizes up for grabs. The track and field events will be contested at the Lusignan Community Center ground, while the feature road race event will begin at Bachelor’s Adventure on the final day; both located the East Coast of Demerara.

This year, the 110m and 400m hurdles event has been included with the intention of introducing the event locally. The games, which are open to the Differently-Able athletes will also see keen action between schools with all 10 regions being targeted to compete.

In the 17-20 years category, athletes will receive a grant for whichever learning institution of their choice. In a bid to maximise safety during the field events, the rubberised turbo-javelin and 1kg shot put will be used for the younger kids.

On the initial day, field events will be competed from 10:30hrs inclusive of the long and high jumps, shot put, javelin and discuss which will see participation in all age groups. Thursday, September 20th will also include the heats in all age groups of the 4x100m, 4x400m and 4x800m races.

The 1500m, 100m and 800m finals will race off on day two inclusive of the 200m and 400m heats along with the 80m and 110m hurdles finals, all beginning at 09:45hrs. Day three will speed off from 09:45hrs with the usually enjoyed finals of the 400m, 100m, 200m and 400m hurdles, sprint races.

Meanwhile, the signature day which will have the big money, 5k road race, will be on Sunday, September 23rd at Bachelor’s Adventure. In the senior male and female, male and female 17-20 years and the teachers, male and female along with the Government officials’ male and female categories, there will be cash prizes awarded from 1st to 10th places.

The biggest race, the senior male 5k will carry a winning purse of $50,000, 2nd $40,000, 3rd $30,000 while the senior females will see the winner running away with $40,000, 2nd $30,000, 3rd $15,000.

In addition to cash prizes, 1st to 10th place finishers will receive a trophy, while some lucky student-athletes will receive sponsorship from the King Medas/Pansy Adonis Memorial Fund.

There are two laptops and five desktop computers also to be won.

Among the sponsors of the event are Shelmac Photos USA, Ansa McAl, University of Guyana, Prodigal, Sybil’s Bakery Queens, Banks DIH, Daddy’s Enterprise, Star Party Rental, Payless Variety Store, NSC, Ministry of Education, Wake Up Guyana Show, Prince Shipping, Island Express and the Adonis Family.