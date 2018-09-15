Latest update September 15th, 2018 12:59 AM

The McKinnon’s dominate inaugural DIG Inc. Steel Challenge Match

Sep 15, 2018 Sports 0

Winners, Mr. Ryan McKinnon (2nd left) and Mrs. Vidushi Persaud-McKinnon (3rd left) with other top performer from left, Dr. Pravesh Harry, Mr. John Phang and Mr. Rajiv Latchana.

The McKinnons created history last Saturday when the husband and wife combination of Ryan and Vidushi emerged 1st place winners in their respective divisions (Limited and Production) in the inaugural Dental Imports Guyana Inc., Tier 1 Steel Challenge Match at the Timehri Ranges.
Shooters competed against each other in three stages: Smoke & Hope, Showdown and Roundabout.
Competition was particularly high in the Limited Division with the CZ Shadow 2’s showing what it’s capable of. After the smoke cleared the local steel challenge champ Ryan McKinnon secured the win once again, finishing more than 6 seconds ahead of the blazing young John Phang who worked himself up the rankings this match to pass Pravesh Harry by just over 2 seconds.
Overall Match Results of the Guyana Sports Shooting Federation (GSSF) organised Steel Challenge competition are as follows:
Limited Division Production Division
1st – Ryan McKinnon (47.20 seconds) 1st – Vidushi Persaud-McKinnon (73.81 seconds)
2nd – John Phang (53.86 seconds) 2nd – Rajiv Latchana (85.51 seconds)
3rd – Pravesh Harry(55.09 seconds)
Trophies along with shirts were presented to the winners. Dr. Pravesh Harry reiterated his pleasure at being able to sponsor the event and indicated DIG’s commitment to the GSSF and safe sport shooting activities.
The GSSF would like to extend its sincerest gratitude to the Commissioner of Police, Guyana Police Force, Mr. Guy Nurse, OC TSU and the ranks of the GPF Armoury and TSU. Additional thanks are extended to Brigadier Patrick West and the GDF for the use of their range facility at Timehri.
More information on the G.S.S.F. is available on its website www.GuyanaSportShooting.com.

