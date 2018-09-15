Ten Million in cash prizes for President’s Cup Horse Race Meet at Rising Sun

Come September 20th, horse racing fans and turfites will be relishing the anticipated excitement when the Caribbean Nations Group (CNG) in collaboration with the Rising Sun Turf Club, West Coast Berbice, run off the Annual President’s Cup Horse Race Meet which is being sponsored by Top Brandz under their Bud Light, Corona and Budweiser brands.

At the region five venue, the meet will see over $10million in cash prizes up for grabs in seven races and it is being hosted under the theme: ‘Green State Challenge’ which mirrors the vision of the H.E. Brigadier Ret’d David Granger, Guyana’s Head of State.

The feature race will be open to all Guyana bred horses over the distance of five and half furlongs for the top prize of $1million while second will receive $500,000, third $250,000 and fourth $125,000.

During the launch at the Vault Bar in Bushlot, Berbice, yesterday, Steven Cheefoon; Vice President of the CNG, explained: “What we are doing is trying to have Guyana bred horses run for big money too,” while positing that the meet is expected to be well received since, “Horse racing is the backbone of sport in West Coast Berbice.”

Gates will be open from 10:00hrs at the Rising Sun while the first race will gallop off at 13:00hrs. There will be attractions to keep the entire family entertained with the inclusion of a Kids Corner along with live music.

Cheefoon posited that a key thoroughbred to lookout for will be Storm Born; a seasoned sprinter who will be making her debut over the longer, eight-furlong race. Marise Jordan, Sales Manager of Top Brandz, explained her company’s pleasure in being able to be part of the exciting initiative.

The E Class and Lower event will attract a top purse of $500,000 while the J3 and Lower will see the winner sprinting away with $350,000, the L Class Open -$300,000, L Class Maiden-$250,000, two-year Guyana bred Maiden- $200,000 and the L Non Earners in 2018 – $50,000.

All races will be run under the rules of the Guyana Horse Racing Authority.