Taxi driver charged with raping teen on $400,000 bail

Tevin Vickerie, a 21-year-old taxi driver was yesterday released on $400,000 bail after being charged with raping a 13-year-old girl.

It is alleged that between January 1 and January 31, last, at Soesdyke, Linden Highway, he engaged in sexual penetration with a child under the age of 16.

He was not required to plead to the charge after it was read to him by Principal Magistrate Judy Latchman in the Georgetown Magistrates’ Court.

The matter was held in-camera and members of the public and the media were asked to exit the courtroom.

According to information, Vickerie and the teen were involved in a relationship and he would normally take her home from school in his vehicle.

It was stated that during the periods mentioned in the charge the defendant picked up the teen from school and was taking her home.

Vickerie allegedly drove past the teen’s home and went to a lonely area where he had sex with her. He later took her home after committing the act.

The teen on her arrival home complained about having abdominal pains and told her parents what had allegedly transpired.

The matter was reported and following an investigation Vickerie was arrested and charged.

Magistrate Latchman ordered the defendant to not make contact or cause anyone to make contact with the alleged victim and her family.

He will make his next court appearance on September 19 when he will appear before Chief Magistrate Ann McLennan for assignment in the matter.