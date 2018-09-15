Second draft of Local Content Policy contains several deficiencies – Georgetown Chamber of Commerce

-says it must ensure partnership between foreign and indigenous businesses

The Georgetown Chamber of Commerce and Industry (GCCI) believes that the second draft of the country’s Local Content Policy contains several deficiencies.

In this regard, the Chamber believes that the draft document is silent on the need for partnerships between local and foreign companies. According to the Chamber, such partnerships are crucial if there is to be real development.

The Chamber said too, that there should be awareness sessions to bring Guyanese up to date on their resources as well as discussions on the tiers of the supplier’s development plan and by category.

In addition to this, the Chamber said that there should be a clear plan of action by Government to directly or indirectly support the development of the capacity of local businesses, as well as providing suitable infrastructure (physical, financial, technological etc). It posits that this will ensure that companies can participate in the oil industry in a competitive manner.

Further to this, the Chamber said that there should be emphasis on ensuring the relevant standards and certifications are made readily accessible to Guyanese businesses. It said that a plan of action in this regard should be clearly delineated in this regard. It said, “A course of action similar to that of ‘STOW’ in Trinidad & Tobago can be explored to adapt for the context of Guyana.”

GCCI also shared its take on how participation of local firms and individuals needs to be done so that the value of the industry can be maximized.

The Chamber said that in a general sense, first consideration should be given to local companies and local individuals. GCCI also believes that the burden of proof should fall on the contractor in the event that a local is not selected.

It said, “An operator or contractor must ensure that first consideration be given to Guyanese companies in the provision of goods and/or services directly related to the petroleum industry.

In the event that a Guyanese company is not selected to provide a good and/or services, the burden of proof lies with the relevant party in the form of the operator or contractor to demonstrate why the Guyanese company has not been selected. The Guyanese company should be informed in detail by the operator or contractor, within a reasonable time period, on the reason(s) for their non-selection in the provision of a good and/or service.”

With respect to individuals, the Chamber said, “Citizens of Guyana should be given first consideration for employment and training in any project executed by any operator or contractor in the petroleum sector. Citizens of Guyana possessing the necessary and/or adequate qualifications and, having the requisite expertise and experience should be given preference for employment in all phases of operations in the entire petroleum sector and in accordance with the national labour laws.”

The Chamber is of the view that an operator or contractor with operations in the petroleum sector should not import unskilled labour for conducting its operations undertaken under a right, license, permit, contract or concession.