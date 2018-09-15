Ryan Effing Crawford is a real, real bad man

Local Government elections coming. Hap New decide that is time to hold some press conference to announce that it tekking part. And de same Soulja Bai who don’t like to hold press conference when he wukking as president, hold this press conference.

But he smart; he ain’t allow dem reporters fuh ask any question like wha dem does ask. When dem boys ask he how much money he party intend to spend he seh he ain’t talking. When dem boys ask him why he can’t put candidates in all de local government areas, he tell dem that is none of dem business.

Dem boys want him to know that newspaper is not fuh he party local government announcement. Newspaper is fuh de people business, not fuh de party business. If Soulja Bai want to advertise he party fuh de local government elections he should tek out an advertisement.

And dem boys seh he party got to pay up front because dem political party does tek credit and when de elections done dem forget that dem owe you.

But Soulja Bai party is not de only one wid short memory. A Berbice lawyer see a policeman and forget who he see. De policeman stop he car and de lawyer introduce himself. “I is Ryan Effing Crawford. I is a effing lawyer.” Dem boys count de effing and in four minutes dem count thirty-two.

He is one lawyer who decide that no police can stop him. He is a real, real bad man. He ask de policeman why he stop him just like when a mudda does ask a child why he do something. De poor cop tell him that he couldn’t see de driver. Ryan cuss him.

Soulja Bai sitting down to see wha de new Top Cop gun do. When people cussing de police and drive away is because dem got secret fuh de police. And Soulja Bai talking bout unbribable cops.

Dem boys watching.

Talk half and tell Soulja Bai to advertise he party.