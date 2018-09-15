Peter’s Hall, Nandy Park chalk up wins

Latest update September 15th, 2018 12:59 AM
Peter’s Hall and Nandy Park registered victories when the East Bank Demerara Cricket Association/Neville Sarjoo Memorial 40-over tournament continued recently at the YMCA.
Peter’s Hall defeated Ruimveldt by three wickets on Saturday. Ruimveldt batted first after winning the toss and managed 178-8 after the game was reduced to 30 overs due to rain.
Danny Narayan struck three fours and four sixes in a top score of 55 while Tony Mootoo made 38 including two fours and two sixes. Asif Eshack claimed 3-32 and Arif Peerbacchus 2-11. Peter’s Hall responded with 181-7 in 27.4 overs. Shameer Fazal stroked seven fours and two sixes in a rapid 67, Yogendra Singh got 31 with two fours and two sixes and Martin Salick 28. Tony Mootoo snared 3-26.
Nandy Park beat Silverbullet by nine runs on Sunday. Nandy Park opted to bat and posted 229-9. Yeudistir Persaud slammed five fours and a similar number of sixes in scoring 75 while Darshan Persaud made 44 with four fours and two sixes. Jeremiah Benjamin claimed 3-19 and Melroy Gomes 2-31.
Silverbullet replied with 220 all out in 39.4 overs. Vishal Sarjoo clobbered seven fours and eight sixes in a top score of 87 and got support from Akeem Bowlin who made 43 (3×4 3×6); Keon Morris picked up 3-39 and Darshan Persaud 2-14.
