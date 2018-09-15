Over 57,000 applicants on record at CH&PA- Minister Patterson-Yearwood says hoping to reduce the number

Latest update September 15th, 2018 12:59 AM
The Central Housing and Planning Authority (CH&PA) says it is working to address the needs of the 57,000 applications it has on record.
Minister within the Ministry of Communities with responsibility for housing Valerie Adams Patterson-Yearwood said on Thursday that “we can’t get it all in one year, in two or three years, but what I can assure you is that we are working towards that.”
She was addressing new landowners in Region Three (Essequibo Island/ West Demerara) at the Regional Democratic Council office. The Minister distributed close to 100 house lots to a number of applicants in the region, some as far back as 1989.
According to the Minister, there are currently available house lots at Tuschen Village, Essequibo Coast, however, the CH&PA has made submissions in its 2019 budget for some other areas in the region to be made available to citizens. Minister Patterson-Yearwood spoke of the houses that are currently being built at Onderneeming on the Essequibo coast and encouraged persons who are interested to contact the Regional Office.
Minister Patterson-Yearwood said the CH&PA will be focusing on building homes especially for persons in the low-income bracket. She said it has been found that the greatest need for housing is at the low-income level.
Houses will be constructed at Prospect, East Bank Demerara for prices ranging from $3.5Million to $6Million to meet the needs of low-income earners. The construction of the homes will follow a housing exhibition, which is slated for December.
