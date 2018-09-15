National Senior GK Kai Mc Kenzie-Lyle signs to Liverpool FC

Golden Jaguars Goalkeeper, Kai Mc Kenzie-Lyle, has been signed to Liverpool FC, a major move in the professional career for the 20-year old former FC Barnett keeper. Mc Kenzie-Lyle who last represented Guyana in the Concacaf Nations League match between Guyana and Barbados on September 6 in Guyana, signed to the premier club on Thursday.

Head Coach of the Senior Men’s National Team, Michael Johnson, in extending congratulations to Mc Kenzie-Lyle said this should serve as motivation to other players to reach for greater heights: “It’s an amazing achievement for our Goalkeeper to be signing to one of the biggest clubs in world football at 20 years old. Players should be motivated and inspired by Kai’s story to achieve.

This signing will help put Guyanese football in the hearts and minds of football loving fans.” In an Instagram post announcing his signing, Mc Kenzie –Lyle expressed happiness: “Happy to start my new challenge with @liverpoolfc big thanks to @10tentalent for getting it done #YNWA.”

This signing of the six feet, seven inches Goalkeeper, follows a trial he had with Liverpool FC in the summer where he played as part of the U23 squad in a friendly against a Hungarian Club ETO Gyor.

The match was drawn at 1-1. Kenzie made his professional debut for Guyana as a 19 year-old against Suriname in the Scotiabank Caribbean Men’s Cup Championship with a 3 – 2 margin in favour of Suriname, two years following his debut with Barnet at 17 years old.