MOE, Region Three honours students, athletes, teachers

The Department of Education, Region Three held its Regional Award Ceremony yesterday at the Aracari Hotel.

Among the awardees were top performing students, athletes, teachers as well as retired teachers, with students from grade two all the way up to those who wrote the Caribbean Secondary Education Certificate.

According to Regional Education Officer Ms. Annesta Douglas, the event usually held annually, honours students who have excelled nationally and regionally, athletes, teachers with unbroken service and retired teachers.

The REO congratulated all awardees urging them to continue their ever constant strive for academic success as she related Guyana’s embrace to age-long learning as well as its need to be willing in learning new concepts.

Her Excellency First Lady Mrs. Sandra Granger, in delivering the feature address did not hesitate in expressing elation in the region’s valiant approach to recognizing its top performing students as well as the individuals that would have contributed to the education sector over the years.

Highlighting the evolution of technology over the years, with mention to the use of artificial intelligence in manufacturing, the First Lady urged students to think beyond today, to consider with great sobriety what career they would like to pursue in the future.

Top performing female students were encouraged to ensure the completion of their secondary education and to progress further to increase their chances of obtaining a higher tier in their future careers.

13 Grade Two students were awarded for their performances in 2017 and 2018 with five students awarded for their performances in the Grade Four Assessment in 2017. The top students at the National Grade Six Assessment for 2017 and 2018 were awarded with 12 students being awarded for their performance in the 2017 Grade Nine Assessment and four students receiving awards for their performance in the Secondary Competency Certificate Programme.

Moreover, 10 students received awards for their performance at the CSEC level inclusive of the Arts, for 2017 and 2018 as well as the top performers for each secondary school at the CSEC level.

Top performers from the Cyril Potter College of Education were recognized. Awards were presented to the most improved schools at the nursery, primary and secondary level as well as both male and female champion athletes for 2017 and 2018.

Participants of the Education Management Certificate Programme was recognized while teachers with 27 years and more of unbroken service in education were acknowledged from the nursery, primary and secondary levels.

The region also recognized 52 retired teachers who taught in the nursery, primary and secondary levels.

The department wished to acknowledge all the individuals and organizations that have given their continuous support to the education sector over the years.