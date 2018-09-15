Knight Riders surge into CPL final following 20-run win over Patriots – Face Amazon Warriors Sunday night

Trinbago Knight Riders will play Guyana Amazon Warriors in the 2018 Caribbean Premier League T20 final following a 20-run victory over the St. Kitts and Nevis Patriots in the semi final last night.

Trinbago Knight Riders were inserted at the Brain Lara Stadium and lost Colin Ingram (05) caught off Sheldon Cottrell with the score on eight before Brendon Mc Cullum and Colin Munroe added 71 to steady the innings fairly.

McCullum clobbered two fours and three sixes before he was lbw to Chris Gayle for 43 while Munroe was taken off Ben Cutting for 29 which included two fours and two maximums as Knight Riders slipped to 81-3 in 12 overs.

Darren Bravo and Denesh Ramdin then added 35 for the fourth wicket with Bravo smashing two fours before he was removed by Cottrell for 20 off 18 balls. Ramdin stayed to the end to finish unbeaten on 27 from 25 balls while Dwayne Bravo was run out for 24 off just eight balls.

He smashed one four and three sixes as Knight Riders finished on 165-6. Cottrel was the pick of the bowlers with 2-24 while there was one each for Cutting, Carlos Brathwaite and Gayle.

Patriots reply got off to a bad start when skipper Chris Gayle edged Ali Khan to wicket-keeper Ramdin to depart without scoring in the first over. However Devon Thomas kept the run rate on par with some lusty hitting as he raced to 35 before he was bowled by Ingram after hitting four fours and one six with the score on 44 in the seventh over.

Sunil Narine then had Hendrik Van Der Dussen caught and bowled for 14 before Brandon King clobbered Kevon Cooper for a maximum and took consecutive boundaries off Dwayne Bravo as he galloped to 21 off 13 balls taking the score to 74 in 11 overs.

Lewis was then caught off Fawad Ahmed for four one run later before King attempted a wild swipe off Narine and was bowled for 33 which contained three fours and one six off 22 balls at 89-5.

The Patriots needed 71 of 31 balls and more drama followed when Anton Devcich moved down the pitch too early to Ahmed and was stumped for six before Cutting was lbw to Ahmed for two as Patriots slipped to 98-7 in the 16th over.

Fabian Allen smashed a six over cover and drove Ali Khan for four before Brathwaite clobbered Khan over the mid-wicket to give their team hope, but 43 from 12 looked a tough task. Dwayne Bravo kept the batsmen quiet with the first four balls in the penultimate over before Allen clobbered him for consecutive sixes as the Patriots needed 27 from six balls.

Kevon Cooper bowled a tidy final over and picked up the wicket of Brathwaite for 16 to secure Knight Riders place in tonight’s final; the Patriots finished on 145-8. Allen ended on 32 off 19 balls. Ahmed claimed 3-13 and Narine 2-21.