Green hoping Amazon Warriors can break jinx and win first title

Georgetown, Guyana, CMC – The Guyana Amazon Warriors’ Chris Green is hoping that the fourth time will be the charm when the team contest tomorrow’s Hero Caribbean Premier League (CPL) final.
The Warriors qualified for their fourth CPL final when they defeated the Trinbago Knight Riders by two wickets in Tuesday’s first playoff match. They will now await the winner of last night’s match between the Knight Riders and the St Kitts and Nevis Patriots.
However, they will be looking to go one step further this time around and win their first title, having lost to the Jamaica Tallawahs in the 2013 final and again in 2016, while they also suffered defeat at the hands of the Barbados Tridents in 2014.
Green, who originally joined the Warriors as cover for Cameron Delport but stayed on after Shoab Malik returned to Pakistan, said he is hoping they can end that drought.
”We’d like to think that this is the year, but it is just another game of cricket that we get to enjoy each other’s company. We’ve really had a tremendous journey as one big family and we’ve thoroughly enjoyed it, so the fact that we get one more game with each other and it is in a final, we’ve got a great opportunity to bring that trophy home to the people of Guyana who have been so supportive of us throughout the Caribbean.
”Naturally we’re going to gear up for the final by keep doing what we do best; one last, big effort from us and keep enjoying our cricket,” Green said.
