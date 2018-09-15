Latest update September 15th, 2018 12:59 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

GFF Elite League III… Conquerors, GDF, Western Tigers and Den Amstel clash tomorrow at GFC

Sep 15, 2018 Sports 0

The Guyana Football Federation (GFF) Elite League will continue tomorrow withtwo more matches at the GFC Ground. Fruta Conquerors will battle GDF from 18:30hrs with Western Tigers opposing Den Amstel in the main attraction from 20:30hrs.
The penultimate double-header will be held on Wednesday at the same venue when GDF tackle Cougars in the opener from 19:00hrs followed by Western Tigers against Victoria Kings.
The GFF Elite League is the senior league of the GFF and aims to provide a platform for consistent, competitive football. It is divided into two rounds, the first began in November 2017. Admission to matches is five hundred dollars and all women and children U12 years old will be admitted free of cost. The GFF regrets any inconvenience caused.

More in this category

Sports

Knight Riders surge into CPL final following 20-run win over Patriots – Face Amazon Warriors Sunday night

Knight Riders surge into CPL final following 20-run win over Patriots...

Sep 15, 2018

Trinbago Knight Riders will play Guyana Amazon Warriors in the 2018 Caribbean Premier League T20 final following a 20-run victory over the St. Kitts and Nevis Patriots in the semi final last night....
Read More
23rd World Masters Athletics C/ships – Malaga, Spain… Fortune glides to silver medal in season best time; end with 1 gold and 2 silver

23rd World Masters Athletics C/ships – Malaga,...

Sep 15, 2018

Chanderpaul named as cricket ambassador

Chanderpaul named as cricket ambassador

Sep 15, 2018

Boxer’s partners with GBBC to stage ‘Young Guns card next Saturday

Boxer’s partners with GBBC to stage ‘Young...

Sep 15, 2018

GFF Elite League III… Conquerors, GDF, Western Tigers and Den Amstel clash tomorrow at GFC

GFF Elite League III… Conquerors, GDF,...

Sep 15, 2018

Green hoping Amazon Warriors can break jinx and win first title

Green hoping Amazon Warriors can break jinx and...

Sep 15, 2018

Features/Columnists

  • Something is strange here!

    Teachers should pay close attention to the ongoing talks between their union and the government in order to select an arbitration... more

Kaiteur-News-Cartoon-Sep.-09-2018

Publisher’s Note

Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]