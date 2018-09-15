GFF Elite League III… Conquerors, GDF, Western Tigers and Den Amstel clash tomorrow at GFC

Latest update September 15th, 2018 12:59 AM
The Guyana Football Federation (GFF) Elite League will continue tomorrow withtwo more matches at the GFC Ground. Fruta Conquerors will battle GDF from 18:30hrs with Western Tigers opposing Den Amstel in the main attraction from 20:30hrs.
The penultimate double-header will be held on Wednesday at the same venue when GDF tackle Cougars in the opener from 19:00hrs followed by Western Tigers against Victoria Kings.
The GFF Elite League is the senior league of the GFF and aims to provide a platform for consistent, competitive football. It is divided into two rounds, the first began in November 2017. Admission to matches is five hundred dollars and all women and children U12 years old will be admitted free of cost. The GFF regrets any inconvenience caused.
