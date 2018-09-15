Latest update September 15th, 2018 12:59 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

Cigarette row leads to stabbing death of mini-mart worker

Sep 15, 2018 News 0

The deceased: Roger Allen

An argument between two friends over the sale of cigarettes has left one dead and the other in police custody.
Police identified the victim as Roger Allen 23, of Lot 60 Freeman Street, East La Penitence.
It is alleged that Allen had visited Matthew Parks, 20, of Lot 214 Freeman Street, East La Penitence, who operated his father’s mini mart located on D’urban Street.
Allen requested cigarettes and wanted to remove the items from the package himself but Parks said that it was insanitary for him to do so, since other persons may order cigarettes from the same pack.
This resulted in a heated exchange that ended in Allen being slain.
According to a police press release, at about 17:00hrs, as Parks exited his work place, he was confronted by Allen who was reportedly armed with a piece of wood and a knife. A scuffle ensued and both men received injuries. Both men were escorted to the GPHC, where Allen underwent emergency surgery for two suspected stab wounds but later succumbed.
Parks who was treated and discharged, is in police custody, assisting with the investigation.

The alleged killer: Matthew Parks

Kaieteur News spoke with the father of Parks, who said the situation would never have escalated had he been around.

Cleon Maughn

More in this category

Sports

Knight Riders surge into CPL final following 20-run win over Patriots – Face Amazon Warriors Sunday night

Knight Riders surge into CPL final following 20-run win over Patriots...

Sep 15, 2018

Trinbago Knight Riders will play Guyana Amazon Warriors in the 2018 Caribbean Premier League T20 final following a 20-run victory over the St. Kitts and Nevis Patriots in the semi final last night....
Read More
23rd World Masters Athletics C/ships – Malaga, Spain… Fortune glides to silver medal in season best time; end with 1 gold and 2 silver

23rd World Masters Athletics C/ships – Malaga,...

Sep 15, 2018

Chanderpaul named as cricket ambassador

Chanderpaul named as cricket ambassador

Sep 15, 2018

Boxer’s partners with GBBC to stage ‘Young Guns card next Saturday

Boxer’s partners with GBBC to stage ‘Young...

Sep 15, 2018

GFF Elite League III… Conquerors, GDF, Western Tigers and Den Amstel clash tomorrow at GFC

GFF Elite League III… Conquerors, GDF,...

Sep 15, 2018

Green hoping Amazon Warriors can break jinx and win first title

Green hoping Amazon Warriors can break jinx and...

Sep 15, 2018

Features/Columnists

  • Something is strange here!

    Teachers should pay close attention to the ongoing talks between their union and the government in order to select an arbitration... more

Kaiteur-News-Cartoon-Sep.-09-2018

Publisher’s Note

Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]