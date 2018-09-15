Cigarette row leads to stabbing death of mini-mart worker

Latest update September 15th, 2018 12:59 AM
An argument between two friends over the sale of cigarettes has left one dead and the other in police custody.
Police identified the victim as Roger Allen 23, of Lot 60 Freeman Street, East La Penitence.
It is alleged that Allen had visited Matthew Parks, 20, of Lot 214 Freeman Street, East La Penitence, who operated his father’s mini mart located on D’urban Street.
Allen requested cigarettes and wanted to remove the items from the package himself but Parks said that it was insanitary for him to do so, since other persons may order cigarettes from the same pack.
This resulted in a heated exchange that ended in Allen being slain.
According to a police press release, at about 17:00hrs, as Parks exited his work place, he was confronted by Allen who was reportedly armed with a piece of wood and a knife. A scuffle ensued and both men received injuries. Both men were escorted to the GPHC, where Allen underwent emergency surgery for two suspected stab wounds but later succumbed.
Parks who was treated and discharged, is in police custody, assisting with the investigation.
Kaieteur News spoke with the father of Parks, who said the situation would never have escalated had he been around.
Cleon Maughn
Sep 15, 2018Trinbago Knight Riders will play Guyana Amazon Warriors in the 2018 Caribbean Premier League T20 final following a 20-run victory over the St. Kitts and Nevis Patriots in the semi final last night....
Sep 15, 2018
Sep 15, 2018
Sep 15, 2018
Sep 15, 2018
Sep 15, 2018
Priya Manickchand in newspaper letter accused someone of scandalizing her. She claimed that the letter-writer derogated... more
Teachers should pay close attention to the ongoing talks between their union and the government in order to select an arbitration... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders Racism was the bedrock of European colonialism in the Caribbean. The subjugation, oppression and exploitation... more
Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]