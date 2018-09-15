Cigarette row leads to stabbing death of mini-mart worker

An argument between two friends over the sale of cigarettes has left one dead and the other in police custody.

Police identified the victim as Roger Allen 23, of Lot 60 Freeman Street, East La Penitence.

It is alleged that Allen had visited Matthew Parks, 20, of Lot 214 Freeman Street, East La Penitence, who operated his father’s mini mart located on D’urban Street.

Allen requested cigarettes and wanted to remove the items from the package himself but Parks said that it was insanitary for him to do so, since other persons may order cigarettes from the same pack.

This resulted in a heated exchange that ended in Allen being slain.

According to a police press release, at about 17:00hrs, as Parks exited his work place, he was confronted by Allen who was reportedly armed with a piece of wood and a knife. A scuffle ensued and both men received injuries. Both men were escorted to the GPHC, where Allen underwent emergency surgery for two suspected stab wounds but later succumbed.

Parks who was treated and discharged, is in police custody, assisting with the investigation.

Kaieteur News spoke with the father of Parks, who said the situation would never have escalated had he been around.

Cleon Maughn