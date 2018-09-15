Boxer’s partners with GBBC to stage ‘Young Guns card next Saturday

It’s exactly one week to fight night and the intensity is building for the Guyana Boxing Board of Control (GBBC) Young Guns ‘The Proving Ground’ five-fight Card which will be held next Saturday at the Cliff Anderson Sports Hall from 20:00hrs.

Yesterday at the Andrew ‘Six-Head’ Lewis Gym in Albouystown, Delon Charles and Anson Green were involved in sparring sessions for the card put on by Boxer Dexter Marques and former Boxer Clive Atwell in collaboration with the GBBC, both boxers making their debuts as promoters.

This Card, which includes Bajan Middleweight Keithland King coming up against Guyana’s Derick Richmond, sees Professional Boxing returning the CASH for the first time since January 20 when Caribbean and Guyana Flyweight Champion Marques fought Venezuelan Dionis Martinez for the right to fight for the Commonwealth Flyweight Title against Jay Harris of Wales, UK but was denied a UK Visa after beating Martinez.

Saturday’s Card is headlined by the King/Richmond bout while female pugilists Rewinna David will match gloves with Ansilla Norville, James Moore will battle Hinterland fighter Romeo Norville, Delon Charles will make his Pro debut against Terrence Adams and Joel Williamson will oppose Anson Green in his first professional fight.

Tickets for Stands Cost $1,000 while Ringside cost $2,000. The weight-in is set for Friday when a press conference will be held at a time and venue to be named.

Atwell said that he and Marques has a special surprise for the fans before the bell is rung for the night’s first fight and encouraged fans to support the card and to come early so as not to miss the surprise. Gates opens at 19:00hrs.

Marques explained that the he was preparing the fight on Saturday but his Bajan opponent, due to a lack of sponsorship could not make it resulting in the GBBC deciding to cancel the card which would have included more overseas Boxers.

”I approached Mr. Abdool (GBBC President) and it was agreed that Clive and myself will work along with the GBBC as Co-promoters to stage a smaller card” Marques, who will still continue boxing his Boxing Career, informed.

Marques disclosed that a lot of sponsors have shown an interest in Saturday’s card and a title sponsor will be disclosed at Friday’s press conference. “Since the big promoters like Carwyn Holland and Odinga Lumumba are no longer around boxing the sport is dying so we decided to set in the help to keep boxing alive” Marques said.

”We need the support from the public and business to keep boxing afloat since we will do more promotions in the future” Marques concluded. (Sean Devers)