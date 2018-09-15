23rd World Masters Athletics C/ships – Malaga, Spain… Fortune glides to silver medal in season best time; end with 1 gold and 2 silver

Guyana’s Alisha Fortune closed off participation at the World Masters Athletics Championships in Malaga, Spain yesterday by gliding to the 400m silver medal in the Women Over-40 Division which capped a fantastic campaign for the Guyanese who bagged 1 gold two silver medals in the three events she contested.

Not being in the best of shape owing to many challenges including lack of finances, Fortune was the fifth fastest qualifier for the final, kept in close touch with her Coach Julian Edmonds here in Guyana and was able to rally to make herself and country proud by taking the silver medal in 58.36 behind gold medalist, Susie McLoughlin of Great Britain who won in 57.79.

McLoughlin turned the tables on Fortune having had to settle for the silver medal in the 200m which Fortune won and bronze in the 100m behind Fortune who had taken the silver medal. The 400m bronze went to Cynthia Monteleone of the USA, the fastest qualifier for the final.

As she had stated after the previous two races, Fortune reiterated that her being there and subsequent performances is nothing short of a miracle.

”Again it’s a miracle that I ended up on the podium, able to capture another medal. I wanted the gold but had to be content with eth silver but nobody thought that I would have been able to medal based on the times that I did during the preliminary qualifying stages.

I am still not well ever since I got here in Spain; I cannot eat the way I’m supposed to due to not having enough funds.”

Foster revealed that Thursday was a rest day and she choose to rest the entire day which allowed her to be a bit stronger for the final yesterday. “Immediately after the race I had to go test by pressure due to head swings and my blood count was also low. I could not wait for the medal ceremony, the organizers had to just give me my medal and send me back to the hotel.”

The time recorded by Fortune is her seasons best, she has not ran such a time since 2015, the last time she ran this distance at the international level.

”To God be the glory for allowing me to do what I have done against the odds here in Spain. I am happy and I am satisfied that I was able to on the podium three times. I didn’t get the financial support that I needed, for me to do what I have dome I need support, it just don’t happen like that.”

It was also noted by Fortune that having one’s personal coach as well as a massage therapist is very important when competing on the international circuit. Athletes from all across the world are here competing. For example, the Kenyan athletes are being highly rewarded by their government for podium finishes and the same is happening with the USA athletes.”

It is by pure discipline, grit and determination that Fortune was able to excel in Spain, she pointed out that the other countries athletes would have had all the necessary medical and other personnel available to them to ensure that they were well prepared for the battles.

”You have to be here to see, these games are huge I tell you, it is taking place t four different stadiums at the same time since September 4th.”

”I want to thank my coach who believes in me, he gave me the relevant advice for the 400m final and I stuck to that which brought me through. Thanks to the VP of the Masters Association Malcolm De Freitas, Demerara Distillers Limited, Caricom Inc., Guyana Geology and Mines, KP Thomas and Sons, Modern Optical, Kenrick Smith my Pastors and leaders for their collective support and assistance.”

Fortune further disclosed that she had to burrow monies to take care of her hotel expenses in Spain to the tune of $320,000. She had to seek accommodation at a hotel over 30 minutes away from the main hotel since staying closer would have been more expensive.

”It did not come easy but I would have been able to win three medals, I would have liked to win three gold medals again but it did not happen. It’s a team thing, I alone could not have done it, I need support from my people back home, the government and corporate Guyana; other athletes need support also. We have the talent in Guyana but we have to start looking at our athletes, we are the ones who have the Golden Arrowhead flying high.

These people did not even want me to run because of the way I am feeling but I insisted that I do so for my country and I think this ought to be respected.” Fortune concluded.

400m Final Results

Pos Bib Lane Name Affiliation Result

1 3197 5 Susie McLoughlin Great Britain and N.I. 57.79 Gold

2 3520 7 Alisha Fortune Guyana 58.36 Silver

3 7986 6 Cynthia Monteleone United States 58.44 Bronze

4 7972 4 Cynthia McNamee United States 59.33

5 3900 2 Annette Quaid Ireland 59.92

6 5079 8 Malgorzata Gasowska Poland 1:00.04

7 4386 3 Elizabeth Muthuka Kenya 1:00.26

8 7996 1 Angela Myers United States 1:01.37