Latest update September 15th, 2018 12:59 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

18 Region Six midwives in training

Sep 15, 2018 News 0

A two-year course will see 18 Single Trained Midwifery students equipped to serve communities through the primary healthcare delivery system in the areas of maternal and child health.
This was revealed by Health Education Officer at the Ministry of Public Health, Wilton Benn, one of the facilitators of the training programme.
Benn explained that the Single Trained Midwives are trained to work in the community and to support the primary health care system.
“They are going to be able to provide valuable service not just to maternal and child health but the umbrella of family health which encompasses health throughout the life cycle and so essentially their training will equip them to be able to improve the primary health care system.”
The midwifery students are currently in their second year of training.
Benn said, “they are attached mainly to the hospital to observe and to be involved in the basic skills of midwifery. They also have to do some didactic time, so one day a week they come to classes and other days they are in clinical areas in maternal and child health where they practice their skill as midwives.”
Minister of Public Health Volda Lawrence paid a visit to the trainees while she was in the region and was elated to learn that a new complement was being trained.
Just recently she learnt of the need for more midwives in the region’s primary health care facilities and hospitals. She was advised that if there were more of these personnel in the region the burden of a high number of maternity cases on the New Amsterdam Regional Hospital would be significantly reduced.

More in this category

Sports

Knight Riders surge into CPL final following 20-run win over Patriots – Face Amazon Warriors Sunday night

Knight Riders surge into CPL final following 20-run win over Patriots...

Sep 15, 2018

Trinbago Knight Riders will play Guyana Amazon Warriors in the 2018 Caribbean Premier League T20 final following a 20-run victory over the St. Kitts and Nevis Patriots in the semi final last night....
Read More
23rd World Masters Athletics C/ships – Malaga, Spain… Fortune glides to silver medal in season best time; end with 1 gold and 2 silver

23rd World Masters Athletics C/ships – Malaga,...

Sep 15, 2018

Chanderpaul named as cricket ambassador

Chanderpaul named as cricket ambassador

Sep 15, 2018

Boxer’s partners with GBBC to stage ‘Young Guns card next Saturday

Boxer’s partners with GBBC to stage ‘Young...

Sep 15, 2018

GFF Elite League III… Conquerors, GDF, Western Tigers and Den Amstel clash tomorrow at GFC

GFF Elite League III… Conquerors, GDF,...

Sep 15, 2018

Green hoping Amazon Warriors can break jinx and win first title

Green hoping Amazon Warriors can break jinx and...

Sep 15, 2018

Features/Columnists

  • Something is strange here!

    Teachers should pay close attention to the ongoing talks between their union and the government in order to select an arbitration... more

Kaiteur-News-Cartoon-Sep.-09-2018

Publisher’s Note

Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]