Traffic congestion on East Demerara roadway causes headaches for commuters/residences

Commuters and villagers along the East Coast Demerara public road continue to face various woes in wake of the US$45 million upgrade works going on.

Residents, businesses and traffic between Better Hope and Annandale are experiencing the brunt of the inconveniences being caused by the contractor, China Railway First Group.

Commuters traversing the areas currently under works are made to manoeuvre a flurry of potholes. At some points, the road is dug out, leaving drivers to traverse along sand and stone laid out along the side of the road to facilitate the expansion.

The need to carefully and cautiously proceed along what is essentially a gravel pathway, has led to traffic being backed up during off peak hours, making traversal during peak hours extremely frustrating.

This is further complicated by the complete absence of any form of traffic management, leaving drivers at the mercy of fellow drivers, allowing for a “first come first served” mode of driving on the roadway.

Many businesses have suffered as well, as the entrances to businesses were uprooted to facilitate the expansion of the roadway.

Even the Regional Democratic Council has suffered some setback as the entrance to the compound was removed and replaced with a makeshift sand bridge, leading to them having to find alternative routes out of the compound.

The residents of Annandale have been subjected to extreme flooding due to the drains and canals being blocked by debris.