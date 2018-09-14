Latest update September 14th, 2018 12:58 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

Traffic congestion on East Demerara roadway causes headaches for commuters/residences

Sep 14, 2018 News 0

Drivers skilfully avoid holes along the roadways

A section of the road where vehicles are made to divert

This man’s yard and his kitchen are completely under water

Commuters and villagers along the East Coast Demerara public road continue to face various woes in wake of the US$45 million upgrade works going on.
Residents, businesses and traffic between Better Hope and Annandale are experiencing the brunt of the inconveniences being caused by the contractor, China Railway First Group.
Commuters traversing the areas currently under works are made to manoeuvre a flurry of potholes. At some points, the road is dug out, leaving drivers to traverse along sand and stone laid out along the side of the road to facilitate the expansion.
The need to carefully and cautiously proceed along what is essentially a gravel pathway, has led to traffic being backed up during off peak hours, making traversal during peak hours extremely frustrating.
This is further complicated by the complete absence of any form of traffic management, leaving drivers at the mercy of fellow drivers, allowing for a “first come first served” mode of driving on the roadway.
Many businesses have suffered as well, as the entrances to businesses were uprooted to facilitate the expansion of the roadway.
Even the Regional Democratic Council has suffered some setback as the entrance to the compound was removed and replaced with a makeshift sand bridge, leading to them having to find alternative routes out of the compound.
The residents of Annandale have been subjected to extreme flooding due to the drains and canals being blocked by debris.

More in this category

Sports

Guyoil/Tradewind Tankers/Petra Organisation U18 Schools Football Launched

Guyoil/Tradewind Tankers/Petra Organisation U18 Schools Football...

Sep 14, 2018

By Zaheer Mohamed Twelve Schools will battle for supremacy from October 6 when the inaugural Guyoil/ Tradewind Tankers and Petra Organisation Under-18 football tournament commences. The tournament...
Read More
NSC donate over $1million in gear to Special Needs Sports

NSC donate over $1million in gear to Special...

Sep 14, 2018

2018 GCB/CGI Jaguars One-Day League… Round one and two cancelled due to rain

2018 GCB/CGI Jaguars One-Day League… Round...

Sep 14, 2018

FACC 40-mile Road Race on this Sunday in Berbice

FACC 40-mile Road Race on this Sunday in Berbice

Sep 14, 2018

Guyana drawn in Group G of 2018 Concacaf U-20 Championship

Guyana drawn in Group G of 2018 Concacaf U-20...

Sep 14, 2018

GBBC/Young Guns Boxing Card… Diamond Optical support Charles’ preparations

GBBC/Young Guns Boxing Card… Diamond...

Sep 14, 2018

Features/Columnists

  • Serena and Naomi

    The US Open Women’s Final was turned into a spectacle by the emotional outburst of Serena Williams against the chair umpire.... more

Kaiteur-News-Cartoon-Sep.-09-2018

Publisher’s Note

Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]