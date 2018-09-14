Sister testifies in PI of sister who ‘jumped from car

The sister of the dead teen who was reported to have jumped from a moving vehicle yesterday testified in the matter when then Preliminary Inquiry (PI) continued yesterday.

Rick Sewcharran, 21, is currently out on $500,000 bail in connection with the death of his girlfriend, Sasia Adams.

Sewcharran was not required to plead to the charge, which stated that on June 10, last, he unlawfully killed 19-year-old Sasia Adams.

During yesterday’s hearing Adams’s sister, Sonovia Latoya Adams, took to the witness stand where she detailed what she saw at her sister’s apartment when she visited.

Having had her say in the witness stand, the woman was cross-examined by the defence attorney. She was then called to sign her statement after it was carefully read to her by Chief Magistrate Ann McLennan.

The PI into the woman’s death is being conducted in the Georgetown Magistrates’ Courts.

Police Prosecutor, Neville Jeffers informed the Magistrate that he will make every effort to get the other witnesses on the next occasion. The

Prosecution is expected to call 15 witnesses.

The matter was adjourned to September 17 for continuation.

Adams, formerly of East Street, Georgetown, had been employed at the Princess Ramada Hotel, Providence, East Bank Demerara.

The charge was recommended by the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP), after the police forwarded a file to the Chambers.

According to a statement from the police, on the night of June 10, 2018, Adams and her boyfriend were travelling west along Lamaha Street, Georgetown in a white Toyota 212 motorcar when she opened the door and leapt from the car, landing on the southern side of the road.

The police said that the boyfriend picked up the woman and transported her to the hospital where she died. Government Pathologist Dr. Nehaul Singh gave her cause of death as blunt trauma to the head.

Based on reports, the police sought several extensions to further detain the boyfriend after there were conflicting reports surrounding the death of the teenager.

It was reported that Adams, who was admitted to the hospital in a conscious state, told doctors that she had fallen down at home.

Sewcharran is being represented by Attorney-at-law Sanjeev Datadin.