Sarah Johanna residents want their village back on the map.

Sarah Johanna, a small community on East Bank Demerara is unpopular and often unnoticed, not even available on Google maps. Its residents are calling for the government’s attention in order for them to attain a better standard of living.

The villagers of Sarah Johanna are claiming that they are being denied the basic commodities such as electricity, water and even proper roads and street lights.

The majority of villagers claim to have been living in the area for decades.

One villager informed this newspaper, that she had attempted to apply for legal electricity several times only to be told by Guyana Power and Light officials that she is going to need a transport to her property.

Nevertheless, she was able to see other villagers go without any transport and get a lamp post planted right in front of their houses.

The woman said, “I went into them nuff time and every time I go they telling me I got to get transport to get light. But when the people with money go and pass something under the table, you see GPL truck coming in and planting post, and the people get current in less than a week.”

However, when Kaieteur News consulted the GPL on the issue any such case was denied with the claim that in order to qualify for the service a consumer must produce at least a sales agreement or a transport.

Another villager told Kaieteur News of the terrible state of the road ways to enter Royston Avenue. “The road so bad that if we get an emergency in here them taxi does make styles. If we got to go buy goods unlike everybody in other villages who does get drop to their door front, the car does got to drop we at the roads front and we does got to fetch it in and is not a short road.”

The man went on to state that his problem is nothing compared to the people at the back of the area. The individuals living at the back of Royston Avenue voiced the serious concern that “not even a bicycle can’t go at the back there and that if you don’t have a long boots you in danger,” said one man. “It’s like living in the back dam,” said another villager.

The villagers said that all the maintenance work thus far, was funded directly from their pockets.

The villagers expressed their discontent at having to pay taxes and not seeing any benefits in the area they reside in.

The area lacks streetlights except for three lamp posts that were situated in front of three different houses. Investigations revealed that the lights were sponsored by the persons who resided in the houses opposite the posts because they feared the dangers that darkness might bring about upon themselves and their children.

The neighbourhood councillor said she that she was unaware of any measures being taken by the Neighbourhood Democratic Council, which is headed by a Mr Nauth.

The councillor (called Bhena) stated that under the previous administration they formed a group and went to the Ministry of Housing only to be told that their residential arrangement is a private matter. They will be taking this issue to the present administration.

The councillor went on to say that she is unaware of anything being done by the NDC. “Maybe they waiting on local government election before they do anything.”

Upon making inquiries about what caused the matter to be private, the newspaper was told that the villagers are being asked to pay as much as $2M for house lots that they had taken as swampland and developed. Many villagers occupy less than a house lot.

The councillor told Kaieteur News that there was a meeting last Saturday to discuss the pricing of the lots, and that at the meeting the host explained that the cost of a square foot of land was $200.

The councillor is asking for the Ministry of Housing to take a look into the matter and maybe after decades show some recognition or concern for the village and the many issues they are currently faced with. (Sauchel Giles)