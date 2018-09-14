NSC donate over $1million in gear to Special Needs Sports

During a simple ceremony at their head office on Homestretch Avenue, yesterday, the National Sports Commission (NSC) donated over $1million in gear to representatives of Differently-Able schools towards their preparation for this year’s Special Needs School Sports.

This year, the 3rd annual edition of the competition will feature all the special needs schools in Guyana competing over two days, October 18-19 at the National Gymnasium and the Guyana Defence Force (GDF) ground.

Among the activities to be contested will include Track & Field, Bocce, Dominoes and Circle Tennis. The items donated by the NSC included Bocce balls, Braille Dominoes, Braille Playing Cards and Braille numbers.

Speaking on behalf of the Guyana Society for the Blind, Theresa Pemberton expressed gratitude to the NSC for their donation while explaining that the gesture, “Is a step in the right direction for the differently able, it raises their self-esteem, knowing that people in today’s society care about them.”

Meanwhile, Ocila Harte, Senior Mistress at David Rose said that her organisation will ensure that, “The kids will make proper use of the materials for sports.”

Christopher Jones, Head of the NSC, related that in 2017 his body petitioned the International Para-Olympic Association and Guyana became accredited as a Para-Olympic member which will now allow the ‘Land of Many Waters’ to be invited to upcoming Para-Athletics Meets.

Jones further noted that in keeping with the APNU-AFC promise of equal opportunity to all in sport including women and differently able persons’ participation, funding has been set aside since 2015 to cater for their needs.