Linden facing challenges with theft of earth wires

By Enid Joaquin

Vandalism of earth wires attached to power poles belonging to the Linden Utility Services Cooperative Society Limited is a cause for concern, according to operations Manager Olton Brotherson.

Brotherson explained that “earth wires” are grounded in the earth so that in the event of a power surge, the excess power goes into the earth.

Brotherson said, “We have observed that there is vandalism of the system by persons cutting the earth cables attached to transformers and their protective devices. This can result in electric shock when persons make contact with the wires, as well as damage to the company’s transformers.

Brotherson further pointed out that when the earth wire is no longer attached to the system, in the event of a power surge, the excess power instead of going “down to earth”, feeds back into the system and can damage consumers’ household equipment.

Over the years, quite a few persons have lost appliances which they claimed resulted from power surges.

A resident of Wisroc had on one occassion lost all his household electrical appliances after two wires “kissed”, during heavy thunder and lightning.

It was however not confirmed whether the system was at the time properly “earthed”.

However, in another incident on Blue Berry Hill, a few years ago, a resident was electrocuted after he tried to unplug a refrigerator during a power outage.

There were claims that the house in that instance was not properly “earthed”.

There are reports that in the past, persons were in the habit of removing the earth wires and selling it off to persons involved in the making of clothes hangers.

However, according to LUSCSL Secretary, George Joaquin, this no longer pertains, as the wires are just chopped and left hanging.

“This is now more like a malicious act, by person/persons who seem bent on sabotaging the society (LUSCSL). ”

Brotherson said that LUSCSL will be embarking on a project very soon to replace damaged earth wires. It is appealing to persons to stop vandalizing the company’s property.

“Transformers, which are protected by the earthing wire, cost millions of thousands of dollars, and so apart from the threats posed when they are damaged, replacing them puts the Electricity Cooperative under ‘uncalled for’ financial burden,” the Operations Manager said.

Efforts to contact Chairman of LUSCSL, Charles Sampson, for a comment on the issue, proved futile.

LUSCSL has been serving the residents of Wismar for more than half a century. It is considered one of the largest and most successful Cooperatives in the country.

It is run by a Committee of Management and employs more than 60 persons.