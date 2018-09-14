Heavy rains leaves E’bo communities under flood waters

A number of homes were submerged in large volumes of water yesterday, as several communities on the Essequibo Coast were flooded following heavy rainfall.

Based on reports, communities located especially along the southern end of the coast, were mostly affected by flood waters.

Regional Chairman acting, Miss Nandranie Coonjah, disclosed that communities from Adventure to Johanna Cecilia, were flooded after some six hours of continuous rainfall. Further reports also revealed that residents from Suddie and from Maria’s Lodge were affected by flood water as deep as 4 ft.

The Onderneeming koker, which is responsible for draining the communities, has been inoperable for quite some time. After promises made by the region’s Drainage and Irrigation Authority [DNI] to have the koker repaired, no such actions were taken.

As a result of the broken koker and an inoperable pump, water from excessive rainfall quickly flooded these small communities.

Affected residents claim that they were forced to secure their bottom flats with sand bags as the water level rose. One resident said, “I live here 25 years and this is the first time that we get water here.”

Businesses on the other hand were also affected by the flood. Some were forced to close until the flood water receded from their premises. Parts of the Suddie Market were also submerged in water.

Kaieteur News understands that approximately 600 acres of cultivated rice land, ripe for harvesting, may also be under threat.

Coonjah believes that the Golden Fleece community may also be at risk of flooding, especially since the Golden Fleece koker was breached by aggressive tides last Monday. During an exclusive interview with this publication yesterday, the acting Regional Chairman disclosed that the koker is yet to be repaired. [Romario Blair.]