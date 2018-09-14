GBBC/Young Guns Boxing Card… Diamond Optical support Charles’ preparations

Diamond Optical has taken the lead in showing support for Delon Charles who is preparing for his first professional fight on September 22 at the Cliff Anderson Sports Hall where the Guyana Boxing Board of Control (GBBC) Young Guns ‘The Proving Ground’ five-fight Boxing Card will be held from 20:00hrs.

Rawle Aaron, Managing Director of Diamond Optical, said he believes that sight is of utmost importance to a fighter in the ring and Diamond Optical promotes that type of quick sight which is why their slogan is ‘Simply Clear Vision’.

Diamond Optical, located on the top floor of the City Mall on Regent & Camp Streets not only provided financial support but also presented Charles with a pair of Blue Block Shades which helps in preserving perfect vision.

The 29-year-old Featherweight has 46 wins in his amateur career and was very grateful for the support and has pledged to do all that he could to win his first fight as a professional boxer. He is being Coached from 17:00 to 19:00hrs daily at the Agricola Gym by former Guyanese World rated boxer, Clive Atwell and the pair aims to pull out all the stops to secure the win.

”My aim is to use all of my resources and skills to provide the environment necessary for a fighter to shine on a level that they deserve and I am grateful to my friend, Mr. Aaron, for lending support and pledging to support me and my future charges” said Atwell, who won a bronze medal at 2007 Pan American Games as a Bantamweight before turning Pro in 2010.

The 29-year-old Atwell, one of two co-promoters of this card, said Charles is a hard worker and if given the right opportunities should have a successful Professional Career. Atwell, who challenged for WBC Featherweight title in 2014 when he lost to Jhonny González in Mexico, runs the Agricola Boxing Gym. (S. Devers)