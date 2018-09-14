Latest update September 14th, 2018 12:58 AM

From Trash to Treasure -Linden youths in recycling project

Sep 14, 2018

A few of the cushions that were made by the students of Block 22

Youths participating in one of the culinary classes

The Totally Moulding Training Centre in Block 22 Linden has for the first time integrated green strategies into its youth training programme.Some 100 youths were trained in various life skills, and on how to recycle items and transform them into beautiful ornaments, personal and household items. The programme was coordinated by philanthropist, Marva Semple, founder of Totally Moulding Training Centre. She noted that this year, the emphasis was placed on recycling trash. The youths were able to create handbags from old denim pants, wall hanging ornaments from newspapers as well as other trashed material to make belts, picture frames and other items. They were also taught to make scented candles, soaps, cushions, pillow cases, laundry bags, and aprons among other items.
Semple noted that youths from Block 22 and neighbouring communities flocked the Block 22 Multi-Purpose Centre from July 9, last, when the programme commenced. She related that the youths were eager to build their skills set and capacity for the niche markets.
Cake making, cooking and other culinary skills were also taught.
Collaborative efforts from the office of the Regional Chairman Renis Morian, the Regional Executive Officer Orrin Gordon, and the Community Development Group of Block 22 also made the programme possible in the form of providing sewing machines, food for the participants and extra furniture.
Semple has been hosting programmes in Block 22 since the 1980s after seeing many youths engaging in unconstructive activities. As time progressed, she encouraged other people to fill the gap. Teachers, nurses, tailors, designers amongst others came on board to lend a helping hand.
As the programme grew, she approached UNICEF for help since she was using her personal items for the practical aspect of the classes. The organization decided to construct a building for the cause which is currently the Block 22 Multipurpose Centre.

