FACC 40-mile Road Race on this Sunday in Berbice

Latest update September 14th, 2018 12:58 AM
In an effort to keep its members fit and ready and prepared for major events, the Flying Ace Cycling Club (FACC) of New Amsterdam, Berbice has organised another event for this weekend.
The club which is one of the most active in the country will be staging a 40-mile contest for its members only this Sunday from 10:00hrs beginning at the junction of Main and Alexander Streets, New Amsterdam.
Riders will then proceed to the junction of the Police Training School at Adventure, Corentyne before turning back to conclude at its place of origin. The first five finishers and the first three 12-14 riders will be rewarded while eight prime point prizes will also be up for grabs.
A number of sponsors are on board including the Regional Democratic Council of Region 6, Ms. Samantha Prince, Mr. Alfred Pettie, J Supermarket, Fix It Electronic and Vickram Jewelry, among others. The event is being coordinated by Randolph Roberts. (S. Whyte)
