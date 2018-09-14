Eyewitnesses claim pedestrian ran into fire truck path- police

The driver of the fire tender that fatally struck down 34-year-old Mahendra Harricharran along the Number 72 Public Road in Berbice, was released on his own recognizance shortly after he was arrested following the accident.

This is according to Divisional Commander Clifton Hicken.

According to the police, two eyewitnesses came forward and provided investigating ranks with information that Harricharran walked into the path of the moving fire tender resulting in his untimely death.

Additionally, Hicken told Kaieteur News that a file is being prepared to be sent for advice to the Director of Public Prosecutions.

Harricharran was struck down and pronounced dead at the Skeldon Hospital Sunday evening, when a fire tender attached to the Guyana Fire Service, Skeldon Fire Station collided with him along the 72 Village Public Road.

Harricharran, 34, of Number 71 Village, Corentyne was picked up and rushed to the Skeldon Public Hospital on Sunday evening, where he was pronounced dead on arrival.

According to reports, Harricharran was crossing the public road when the truck struck him.

The fire tender PVV 2027 is attached to Skeldon Fire Station and was responding to a fire at the Number 51 Village, Corentyne at the time. The dead man’s mother, Rajnet Ketwaru, said her son had alcohol in his system and was walking along the road.

A breathylizer test was conducted on the driver of the fire truck and showed that there was no alcohol in his system. The front windscreen of the fire truck was damaged along with the front bumper and headlights due to the accident.