Pedal cyclist dies after struck by ‘drunk’ senior police officer

A 64-year-old pedal cyclist was killed shortly after 19:30 hrs on Wednesday after he was struck down by an allegedly intoxicated deputy superintendent of police, Gordon Todd, near the Boerasirie, West Bank Demerara. Police identified the victim as Conrad Alleyne, of Hague, West Coast Demerara.

A release stated that the rank, who is stationed in ‘D’ Division, alleged that he was driving motorcar PTT 992 east along the northern side of the Boerasirie Bridge, when he “felt an impact.”

The senior cop was later identified as Patrick Todd.

Upon investigating, he saw Alleyne lying on the bridge with injuries about his body.

Alleyne was taken to the Leonora Cottage Hospital in a semi-conscious condition.

He was treated and referred to the Georgetown Public Hospital but succumbed on the way.

The body is at the Ezekiel Funeral Home, awaiting a post-mortem examination.

A breathalyzer test conducted on the officer found that he was above the legal limit.

The deputy superintendent is the second police rank to be involved in a fatal accident this month while allegedly driving under the influence.

Two Sundays ago, 23-year-old Akeem Anthony was killed on Mandela Avenue, after he was struck by a Guyana Police Force minibus that was driven by an allegedly intoxicated constable.

Police said that a breathalyzer test revealed that the rank had an alcohol blood level above the legal limit.