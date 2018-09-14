Council shuts down Stabroek Market Wharf …forces vendors out with nowhere to go

The Mayor and City Council of Georgetown yesterday barricaded sections of the Stabroek Market Wharf, in a move to force vendors from the premises.

Stallholders who ply their trade on the Stabroek Wharf were met with barricades to various segments of the stelling, as council began making moves to completely shutdown the stelling in face of the danger posed by the current condition of the wharf.

Town Clerk, Royston King, said that between Wednesday night and Thursday morning, he personally went out and spoke to the vendors. He said that he explained that they had to remove for their own safety, and that the Council needed “two to three weeks” to complete a new area for them.

The area in question is in front of the fire station where the route 42 buses and short drop cars occupy.

However, an interview with the vendors proved that they were clueless about what was going on. They said that they had no idea what they were to do now, as they were never told where they were to move to. As such, all their stock remains on the wharf.

King said that the Council left some sections open, to allow the vendors to get their stock, and that the Council had long since told the stallholders to cut down on their purchases, as they would be moved shortly.

King was asked what he expects the vendors to do for a living, now that they had nowhere to sell, as they were forced off the stelling. Further, the designated area is not yet completed.

King opined that while he understands the situation, the Council is of the belief that the vendors’ right to life and limb is far more important than them selling. He further stated that in relation to the vendors with perishables, they are considering allowing for them to occupy places at the front of the market to sell off whatever excess stock they may have.

The Council is currently working to complete the preparations of the portion of reserve west of Parliament Building to relocate the vendors. King estimates that the Council needs another three weeks to garner the funds. Thus far, the contractor has floated a cost of $25 million.

Vendors were issued with notices to vacate the Stabroek Market Wharf by September 12, 2018 (Wednesday) due to the perilous nature of the wharf. Council is moving to enforce the removal, despite not yet having the promised area for the vendors ready.