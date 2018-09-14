Brother, 6, dead, sister critical after road accident

Sunil Suknandan, a six-year-old died on the spot, while his sister 17-year-old Venesha Suknandan is critical at the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation (GPHC). They were struck down on the Rupert Craig Highway, just outside the Ogle gas station, by motorcar PKK 4837, which was being driven by a woman.

The two siblings were said to be crossing the public road with a bicycle when they were struck down by the Toyota motorcar that witnesses said was being driven at a fast rate of speed.

A public-spirited citizen, who carried the two victims to the hospital, said he was heading up the East Coast when he came across the brother and sister lying on the road. Persons were not making any attempt to render assistance, the man said.

Since he was heading eastward, he had to drive up to the Ogle airport road and turn back down and then pick up the two kids. The man claimed that the boy was not responsive, and seemed dead at the time that he picked him up.

The girl on the other hand was moaning and seemed to have head injuries and a badly broken arm and leg.

When this publication visited GPHC, the mother, 41-year-old Radhika Narine, a housewife, was in tears after learning of the death of her son. The

father, 41-year-old Sohan Suknandan, a fisherman, was at a loss for words.

The parents were in the process of getting a CT scan for their daughter who was listed as critical. The cost of the CT scan has been absorbed by the hospital.

Mr. Suknandan who heads the family of nine and lives on the Ogle Old Road seawall dam, said that the two kids were heading to the shop to buy stove wicks. The father said someone told him that the kids got hit by a car. And he ran out the house with his wife to the location that was just a corner away.

When this publication visited the location, an individual who was in close proximity to the accident said, “I hear a loud crash boy; I say like somebody hit a cow. I couldn’t believe is two children get hit.”

The car was said to be driven by an elderly woman. One man who was driving behind her, said the car was going at a fast rate of speed and was constantly changing lanes.

The man said that at one of the times, when the driver attempted to overtake that she came into contact with the two kids.