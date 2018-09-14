Azerbaijan Ambassador pays Courtesy Call

– Strengthens bilateral relations…

Minister of Foreign Affairs, Carl B. Greenidge, received a visit yesterday, from Elkhan Polukh Olgu Polukhov, Non-Resident Ambassador of the Republic of Azerbaijan.

Guyana and the Republic of Azerbaijan established diplomatic relations on September 1, 1995.

The commonality of interests between the two countries and the enhancement of bilateral relations through capacity building and national development were discussed when Greenidge and Pulokhov met, yesterday.

The need for bilateral relations is pertinent in creating mutual relationships, and still remains quite relevant in international affairs, the Foreign Ministry said. Fostering reciprocal sharing of information, cooperation and cohesion are ideal factors in health bilateral relations it added.

Recent relations between the Azerbaijan and Guyana have proven beneficial for both parties, with the former rendering expertise to Guyana in relation to training and capacity building in the newly emerging oil and gas sector.