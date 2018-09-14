Assault of Trinidadian Soca artiste trial continues

The trial involving Maverick De Abreu, 25, who is charged for wounding popular soca artiste, Rodney ‘Benjai’ Le Blanc is winding down.

De Abreu of Lot 66 Broad and Alexander Streets, Charlestown, is currently on trial before Senior Magistrate Faith McGusty in the Georgetown Magistrates’ Courts.

He denied the charge, which alleged that on April 16, 2017, at Palm Court, Georgetown, he unlawfully and maliciously wounded Rodney “Benjai” LeBlanc.

Yesterday, when the matter continued, Seon Isaacs, Disc Jockey and Manager of Rodney LeBlanc testified in the matter.

Isaacs, from the witness box, told the court what he saw transpired on the day in question.

He told the court that on the morning of the incident, he and LeBlanc had just finished performing at Palm Court and were leaving the venue.

Isaacs testified that around 02:30 hrs on April 16, 2017, the defendant and another had just entered motorcar PLL 2456 and they ended up reversing into persons standing behind the vehicle.

The court heard that it was then, (Isaacs) and LeBlanc started to tap the vehicle. The defendant came out brandishing a gun towards them and dealt LeBlanc a stab to the face with a bottle. LeBlanc was then rushed to the hospital where he underwent immediate correction surgery on his face; he received 15 stitches.

After his testimony, he was subjected to cross-examination by the defendant’s attorney, Mark Waldron.

Reports into the matter stated that Maverick De Abreu, 25, was involved in an argument with the soca artiste moments after he wrapped up a concert in Guyana on April 16, 2017.

He allegedly hit the artiste with a glass bottle causing him actual bodily harm.

The matter will continue today when the virtual complainant in the matter is expected to testify.