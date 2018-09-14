2018 GCB/CGI Jaguars One-Day League… Round one and two cancelled due to rain

The 2018 GCB/CGI Jaguars One-Day League which was scheduled to commence today will now start with round three play on Monday, rounds one and two has been canceled due to the inclement weather.

Monday’s action will see West Berbice going up against Lower Corentyne at Bush Lot, East Bank battling East Coast at Enmore, Upper Corentyne will face Georgetown at GCC and West Demerara will challenge Essequibo at Everest.

The tournament will be played on a round-robin basis also known as an “all-play-all” tournament. The team with the highest aggregate points at the end of the tournament will be declared the winner of this league.

Following are the respective teams:

UPPER CORENTYNE: Lloydel Lewis, Joshua Ramsammy, Trishan Ramsarran, Andy Mohan, Omesh Matura, Eon Hooper, Shawn Perreira, Demetri Cameron, Alex Algoo, Sylus Tyndall, Devendra Bishoo, Anthony Bramle, Clinton Pestano.

Stand-by: Antonio February, Jonathon Rampersaud, Ryan Ramdass, Rameshwar Chatterpaul, Gavrav Ramesh. Coach – Winston Smith, Assistant Coach/Manager -Leslie Solomon.

LOWER CORENTYNE: Jonathon Foo, Seon Hetmyer, Sasenarine Sukhu, Jason Sinclair, Nial Smith, Kassim Khan, Keith Simpson, Kevlon Anderson, Junior Sinclair, Kelvin Umrao, Karan Arjpaul, Veerasammy Permaul, Raun Johnson.

Stand-by: Trevon Stanislaus, SharazRamcharran, KandasammySurujnarine, Royston Crandon, Devon Clements. Coach – Julian Moore, Assistant Coach/ Manager – Kwesi Maltay.

WEST BERBICE: Arthley Bailey, Kevin Jawahir, Raffel Estriado, Steffon Adams, Keith Fraser, Ceon Glasgow, Heeralall Bridgela, Stephen Harris, Javed Karim, Shimron Hetmyer, Gudakesh Motie, Keon Joseph, Kevin Sinclair.

Stand-by: Quacey McPherson, Leon Andrew, Carlston Nurse, Andrew Dutchin, Waquar Hassan. Coach – Andre Percival, Manager – David Black.

EAST COAST DEMERARA: Ameer Khan, Dambuka Nqando, Rajendra Chandrika, Kamesh Yadram, Brian Sattuar, Clive Andries, Gajanand Sukhanana, Eshwar Singh, Ramnarine Chatura, Javier Spencer, Chandrapaul Hemraj, Bhaskar Yadram, Joshua Persaud.

Stand-by: Pradesh Balkishun, Chanderpaul Ramraj, Andrew Samaroo, Yuvraj Dyal, Mahendra Doodnauth. Coach – Esuan Crandon, Assistant Coach/Manager – LatchmanYadram.

GEORGETOWN: Andre Stoll, Steven Sanka, Kellon Carmichael, Ovid Richardson, Franchet Duncan Clark, Ashmead Nedd, Qumar Torrington, Adrian Hinds, Leon Johnson, Christopher Barnwell, Ramaal Lewis, Robin Bacchus, Raymond Perez.

Stand-by: Steven Jacobs, Dexter Soloman, Dwain Dick, OmeshDaniram, Ray Newton.

Coach – Bharrat Mangru, Assistant Coach/Manager – Clive Grimmond. Assistant to Coach and Manager is Michael Franco.

UPPER DEMERARA/EAST BANK DEMERARA: Ershad Ali, Gavin Singh, Deonarine Seegobin, Chewroy Kendall, Traven France, Romain Muniram, Keon Morris, Sachin Singh, Yeudister Persaud, Vishaul Singh, Sherfane Rutherford, Ronaldo Alimohamed, Trevon Griffith.

Coach – Orin Bailey, Assistant Coach/Manager – Rohan Sarjoo.

WEST DEMERARA: Ronaldo Renee, Safraz Esau, Mahendra Dhanpaul, Travis Persaud, Malcom Hubbard, Navindra Persaud, Aaron Sewpersaud, Raymon Reifer, Akshaya Persaud, Romario Shepherd, Tagenarine Chanderpaul, Tevin Imlach, Richie Looknauth.

Coach – Rayon Griffith, Assistant Coach – Dhanpaul, Manager – Omar Hussain.

ESSEQUIBO: Kevon Boodie, Ricardo Peters, Akini Adams, Mark Williams, Nealand Codhagan, Leoryan Ramlakhan, Chitram Persaud, Joshua Persaud, Keemo Paul, Antony Adams, Kemol Savory, Ricardo Adams, Shivnarine Chanderpaul.

Stand-by: Quintin Sampson, Pamesh Parsotam, Khandhiya Ramkarran, Ronsford Beaton, Tulsieram Permnauth. Coach – Ryan Hercules, Manager – Nankishore Andrews.