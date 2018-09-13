Latest update September 13th, 2018 12:59 AM

World Masters Athletics C/ships – Malaga, Spain Fortune 400m away from another medal in tomorrow’s final

Sep 13, 2018 Sports 0

Alisha Fortune

Guyana’s leading Over-40 Female athlete, Alisha Fortune currently competing at the World Masters Athletics Championships in Malaga, Spain. Having already won silver in the 100m and gold in the 200m, Fortune is now 400m away from copping a third medal.
She will contest the 400m final tomorrow after qualifying as the third best in Heat one of yesterday’s semi finals. The indefatigable Fortune placed third in 1:00.26 in the heat that was won by USA’s Cynthia Monteleone in 58:70, her countrywoman, Cynthia McNamee placed 2nd in 1:00.06 while taking the fourth place in the heat was Poland’s Malgorzata Gasowska wo was timed at 1:00.47.
Heat two was won by Great Britain’s Susie McLoughlin (59.23) from Kenya’s Elizabeth Muthuka (59.66), Annette Quaid of Ireland (1:00.76) and USA’s Angela Myers (1:01.83, the other qualifiers.
Fortune in winning the 200m gold (25.77) had defeated Susie McLoughlin (25.87-silver) and Malgorzata Gasowska (25.97) who settled for the bronze. McLoughlin had to settle for the bronze in the 100m final in 12.75s with Fortune taking silver in 12.66s with the gold going to Jamaica’s Nadia Cunningham in 12.63s.

 

